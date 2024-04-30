Elections

Kashmir Floods: EC Defers Polls At Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat To May 25

The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather and accessibility to the region which covers parts of South Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

S Irfan/PTI
Kashmir Flood Photo: S Irfan/PTI
The Election Commission has deferred the elections in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25, which was slated to go to polls on May 7.         

This announcement came after requests were made by several leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari, and others for the polls to be rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions in the Union Territory.

J&K Rains: 5 Dead, Houses Damaged, Roads Blocked As Heavy Downpour Pounds UT | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The official notification said that the polls will be held on May 25.

Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.       

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase on May 7 to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti who is facing a challenge from NC leader Mian Altaf. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

