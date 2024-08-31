Elections

Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Appoints 4 Police Officers Following ECI Order

Jammu & Kashmir: Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed the Union Territory administration to submit a panel of IPS officers for the positions of SP and SSP in Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, and Kupwara by Thursday evening.

ECI team in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo) |
ECI team in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo) | Photo: PTI
The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has appointed four officers from the J&K Police Services (JKPS) as new Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) for Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, and as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Handwara, in accordance with approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The development took place late Friday night after an order was issued by the Principal Secretary Home, Chandrakar Bharti, reported PTI.

As per the order, seven police officials, including two IPS officers, have been transferred and given new assignments across three districts and one police district.

The ECI on Wednesday had directed the transfer of senior police officials from Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara districts, and Handwara SP, instructing the administration to submit a panel of IPS officers for their replacement.

JKPS officer Imtiyaz Hussain Mir has been appointed as SSP Srinagar, Mohammad Zaid as SSP Baramulla, Ghulam Jeelani Wani as SSP Kupwara, and Ifroz Ahmad as SP Handwara, the order stated.

IPS officers Gurinderpal Singh and Shobhit Saksena have been reassigned from their roles as SSPs of Baramulla and Kupwara districts to Incharge Director Police Telecommunications and SSP CID (Headquarters) respectively. Dawood Ayoub, SP Handwara, has been appointed as SSP CID, headquaters, order added.

In a communique sent to the J&K Chief Secretary, the Commission approved the postings of Mohammad Zaid as SSP Baramulla, Ghulam Jeelani Wani as SSP Kupwara, Ifroz Ahmad as SP Handwara, and Imtiyaz Hussain Mir as SSP Srinagar.

On Wednesday, the Commission directed the Union Territory administration to submit a panel of IPS officers for the positions of SP and SSP in Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, and Kupwara by Thursday evening.

The Commission's actions are seen as a measure to ensure a fair electoral process ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

