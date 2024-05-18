Elections

If INDIA Bloc Candidate Wins, His Job Will Be To Hurl Abuses At Me: Modi In Barabanki

PM Modi said the people want an MP who can develop the region.

X/@narendramodi
PM Modi in Barabanki Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the INDIA bloc on Friday and said if its candidate becomes the MP, his party will assign him the task of hurling abuses at Modi.

"If the INDI alliance person becomes an MP, then what will be his work? What work will be given to him by his party?

"The parameter will be how many times you have hurled abuses at Modi in one day? How big was the abuse you hurled on Modi? Did your abuse have enough power to disturb Modi," the prime minister said.

He further said, "If you elect the INDI alliance (candidate) as the MP, his work will be to get up in the morning and hurl an abuse at Modi, two abuses in the afternoon and four to six more abuses at Modi in the evening before going to sleep."

Posing questions for the audience, the prime minister said, "You tell me... Do we hire anyone only to hurl abuses? What is the need of such persons? You need an MP who works, and does good to you, and not the one, who hurls abuses at Modi for five years."

He said the people want an MP who can develop the region.

"When there is a strong government in the country, the difference is also clearly visible. The weak government will be there today, not tomorrow. The focus of the weak government is that they complete their time (tenure)," Modi said.

There are 13 candidates in the fray in Barabanki, with the main contest between Tanuj Punia of the Congress and BJP's Rajrani Rawat.

Tanuj Punia is the son of senior Congress leader P L Punia, a former Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP had fielded its sitting MP Upendra Singh Rawat from the constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections. However, a day after an obscene video allegedly involving him surfaced on social media in March, Rawat opted out of the contest saying he will not fight any election till he is proven innocent. He also demanded an investigation into the matter.

Subsequently, the BJP gave the ticket to Rajrani Rawat.

Barabanki will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in UP on May 20.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam
  2. Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh
  3. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  4. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi 'Poured My Heart And Soul Into Creating This Pink Gown' For Cannes Red Carpet
  2. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  3. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  4. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  5. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
Sports News
  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup