'Fake Sena': PM Modi Presents Merger Offer, Pawar And Thackeray Vow To Remain Independent

Addressing a rally ahead of the fourth phase of polls, Modi attacked Thackeray and Pawar without naming the two. “A big leader of Maharashtra who has been playing politics for the last 40-50 years, is very very worried after the polls in Baramati. He made a statement, which I believe was done after a lot of discussion and consultation. He has become frustrated and disappointed. (He said) after 4 June, if smaller political parties want to survive politically and socially then they should merge with Congress,” he said.