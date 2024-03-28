Will The Real Shiv Sena Please Stand Up?

On June 19, 1966, Bal Thackeray laid the foundation of a political party called Shiv Sena and placed a roaring tiger as its emblem. The South Indian migrants became the party’s first targets and Shiv Sainiks attacked Udupi restaurants in Dadar. The party contested civic elections scored big wins in Thane and Bombay and progressed from being the opposition party in the state to the winning party. In 1995, Sena-BJP ended Congress dominance and came to power in the state with Manohar Joshi as the chief minister. The party also came to power in the BMC after losing the civic body to Congress. It has maintained its hold on the country’s richest municipal corporation from 1997 until now. The party officially renamed Bombay to Mumbai after the city’s reigning deity Mumba Devi.