Election News LIVE: Happy To Be In BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi Days After Son Varun Denied Ticket; Cong Manifesto Out On April 5

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of BJP Candidates For All States/UTs
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced names of 419 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for will take place in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.
Among the key leaders of the BJP, whose government is currently at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fielded from Varanasi, the seat he currently represents in the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, the BJP has also fielded actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil and Rekha Patra, reportedly a Sandeshkhali 'victim'.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
Days ahead of the announcement for Lok Sabha elections schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a whirlwind tour of South India, holding roadshows, rallies and public meetings where him and his leaders aggressively bid for the ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ campaign – i.e the party’s high target of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The southern states send about 130 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and the BJP managed to win only 29 of them in the last general elections – 25 in Karnataka and four in Telangana.
The party did not win a single seat from Andhra Pradesh where the political field is largely a bipolar fight between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu, while on the other hand in Telangana, the saffron party has been making gains at the cost of the regional party formed and led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for over a decade.
At a time when regional parties continue to dominate the discourse in this region, how will the fight for power play out in this Lok Sabha election? Read Full Report Here
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: What Maneka Gandhi Said On Son Varun Gandhi's Poll Plan
Varun Gandhi has not been fielded by the BJP this time from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat which has been represented by him or his mother Maneka Gandhi for over two decades. Varun Gandhi had first won the Pilibhit seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. He was succeeded by Maneka Gandhi in 2014 and went on to again win the seat in 2019 general polls.
When asked whether Varun Gandhi will fight elections, Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that he and his wife were presently unwell and that is why he is resting.
When asked if Varun Gandhi can be fielded as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli or Amethi, she said, "I am in the BJP and not a leader of any other party who can give you information about it."
LISTEN HERE:
Lok Sabha Elections: Taking Several Steps To Create Safe Environment, Says J&K DGP
Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain said on Tuesday that several steps are being taken to create a safe and secure environment for the conduct of elections.
“We are taking several steps to create a safe and secure environment. Considering candidates’ rallies, the authority is working 24 hours for planning and execution. We are making sure to do our duty professionally while maintaining coordination with the central government,” said Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: Kejriwal's Arrest Ahead Of Polls Dominates Headlines
The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dominated the news headline lately as his party claims the move is orchestrated by the BJP-led central government to jeopardize its poll performance.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 'scam'. He is in judicial custody till April 1.
Kejriwal's party AAP has slammed the central government over his arrest ahead of the general polls and asserted that he would continue to function as CM from custody.
Advertisement
Election 2024 News: 'Grateful To BJP...', Says Maneka Gandhi On Contending LS Polls
Former Union Minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that there was no doubt about her contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but deciding on the constituency led to delay in announcement of her candidature. She said she is grateful to the BJP to have come to Sultanpur again.
Interacting with newspersons on her arrival in her constituency after being fielded by the BJP for the second time, the BJP nominee was asked about the delay in ticket distribution.
"Mera chunav ladna tey tha, kis jagah se ladna hai isi ko lekar deri hui (It was already decided that I would contest the election but from which constituency is what caused the delay)," news agency PTI quoted Maneka Gandhi as saying.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on April 19, polling for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Karnataka: Shah To Begin BJP’s Poll Campaign Today
Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka today to participate in road shows. During his day-long busy schedule, Amit Shah will address the Sakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at Palace Ground in Bengaluru in the morning.
The event is aimed at bolstering grassroots leadership and organizational strength ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Following the engagement, Shah is scheduled to convene a Core Group Meeting of the BJP in Bengaluru to discuss key policy matters and strategies for the region.
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi To Kick Start BJP's Uttarakhand Campaign From Rudrapur Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be kicking of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand today by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency.
More than one lakh people are expected to attend the rally, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said. "Uttarakhand lives in the heart of the prime minister. The people of Uttarakhand also look forward to his visits eagerly," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
BJP president JP Nadda will begin his tour of the state tomorrow with public meetings in Pithoragarh under the reserved Almora Lok Sabha seat and Vikasnagar under the Tehri Garhwal constituency. On April 4, Nadda will hold a roadshow in Haridwar.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The poll body announced that voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.