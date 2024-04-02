Elections

Election News LIVE: Happy To Be In BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi Days After Son Varun Denied Ticket; Cong Manifesto Out On April 5

Election News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand on Tuesday by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the rally, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said. Down south, Amit Shah will kick start BJP’s poll campaign in Karnataka on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Congress said it will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on April 5, followed by mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day by its top leaders.