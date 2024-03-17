EC Changes Date Of Counting Of Votes For Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls To June 2

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the date of counting of votes for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls will be on June 2 instead of the earlier schedule of June 4.
During a press conference on March 16, the EC had announced that the votes polled in Lok Sabha and four state assemblies including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim would be counted on the same day that is June 4.
State Assembly Polls Counting Date Change
The Election Commission stated that since the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been pushed forward.
The EC in a statement said, "There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim."
Both the state assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on April 19, 2024.