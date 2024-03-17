Elections

EC Changes Date Of Counting Of Votes For Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls To June 2

The Election Commission stated that since the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been moved forward.

Outlook Web Desk
March 17, 2024
The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the date of counting of votes for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls will be on June 2 instead of the earlier schedule of June 4.

During a press conference on March 16, the EC had announced that the votes polled in Lok Sabha and four state assemblies including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim would be counted on the same day that is June 4.

State Assembly Polls Counting Date Change

The Election Commission stated that since the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been pushed forward.

The EC in a statement said, "There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim."

Both the state assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on April 19, 2024.

