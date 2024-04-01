Elections

EC Censures BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’ Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Comments Against Women

The Commission said it is convinced that they made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

Election Commission of India(ECI) | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission on Monday censured BJP leader  Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women. 

They have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period. 

Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from Monday onwards.

A copy of the warning notice or censure is also being marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Ghosh was captured on video mocking Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's family background. 

He later apologised for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister.

