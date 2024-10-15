Elections

EC Announces Bye-Election Dates For Wayanad, Nanded & 48 Assembly Seats| Full Schedule

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bye-elections will take place in November for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats.

The ECI addressed a presser on Tuesday to announce the state assembly poll dates for Maharastra and Jharkhand, both of which will be voting on November 23.

The bypolls or bye-elections are held when the sitting MP or MLA resigns or dies in the middle of their tenure leaving the seat empty.

Dates For 47 Assembly Constituencies & Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency

Notification date: October 18

Last date for filing out nominations: October 25

Scrutiny of nominations: October 28

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: October 30

Date of Poll: November 13, 2024

Counting of Votes: November 23

Dates For 1 Assembly Constituency & Nanded Parliamentary Constituency

Notification date: October 22

Last date for filing out nominations: October 29

Scrutiny of nominations: October 30

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: November 4

Date of Poll: November 20, 2024

Counting of Votes: November 23

Lok Sabha Bypolls

The Wayanad seat in Kerala became vacant when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to keep his family seat in Rae Bareli instead. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to make her electoral debut in Wayanad.

The Nanded Lok Sabha seat became vacant after the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August.

State Assembly Bypolls

The Election Commission has announced that byelections will be held next month for 48 assembly seats that have fallen vacant for various reasons.

In Uttar Pradesh, voters in nine assembly constituencies—Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau—will head to the polls.

Seven assembly seats in Rajasthan—Chorasi, Khinswar, Dauda, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Unlara, Salumber, and Ramgarh—are also set to witness byelections.

In West Bengal, six assembly constituencies including Taldangra, Stai, Naihati, Horoa, Medinipur, and Madarihat—will vote.

Meanwhile, Assam will see byelections in five seats: Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.

Bihar will hold polls in four constituencies—Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj—while Karnataka will vote in three seats: Shiaggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna.

Two seats in Madhya Pradesh (Budhni and Vijaypur), two in Sikkim (Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singhithang), and two in Kerala (Palakkad and Chelakkara) will also participate in the byelections.

The byelection for Raipur City South in Chhattisgarh, Gambegre in Meghalaya, and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand is also set to take place next month.

