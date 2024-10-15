EC Announces Bye-Election Dates For Wayanad, Nanded & 48 Assembly Seats| Full Schedule

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bye-elections will take place in November for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats.
Voting in 47 assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala is scheduled for November 13.
Meanwhile, one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra will see voting on November 20.
The ECI addressed a presser on Tuesday to announce the state assembly poll dates for Maharastra and Jharkhand, both of which will be voting on November 23.
The bypolls or bye-elections are held when the sitting MP or MLA resigns or dies in the middle of their tenure leaving the seat empty.
Dates For 47 Assembly Constituencies & Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency
Notification date: October 18
Last date for filing out nominations: October 25
Scrutiny of nominations: October 28
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: October 30
Date of Poll: November 13, 2024
Counting of Votes: November 23
Dates For 1 Assembly Constituency & Nanded Parliamentary Constituency
Notification date: October 22
Last date for filing out nominations: October 29
Scrutiny of nominations: October 30
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: November 4
Date of Poll: November 20, 2024
Counting of Votes: November 23
Lok Sabha Bypolls
The Wayanad seat in Kerala became vacant when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to keep his family seat in Rae Bareli instead. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to make her electoral debut in Wayanad.
State Assembly Bypolls
The Election Commission has announced that byelections will be held next month for 48 assembly seats that have fallen vacant for various reasons.
In Uttar Pradesh, voters in nine assembly constituencies—Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau—will head to the polls.
Seven assembly seats in Rajasthan—Chorasi, Khinswar, Dauda, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Unlara, Salumber, and Ramgarh—are also set to witness byelections.
In West Bengal, six assembly constituencies including Taldangra, Stai, Naihati, Horoa, Medinipur, and Madarihat—will vote.
Meanwhile, Assam will see byelections in five seats: Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.
Bihar will hold polls in four constituencies—Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj—while Karnataka will vote in three seats: Shiaggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna.
Two seats in Madhya Pradesh (Budhni and Vijaypur), two in Sikkim (Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singhithang), and two in Kerala (Palakkad and Chelakkara) will also participate in the byelections.
The byelection for Raipur City South in Chhattisgarh, Gambegre in Meghalaya, and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand is also set to take place next month.