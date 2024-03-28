Elections

Congress To Declare Remaining Candidates For Jharkhand LS Seats By April 1

The grand old party had announced the names of candidates for Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribag on Wednesday evening, following a go-ahead from the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC).

PTI
Updated on:
Congress to announce candidates for Jharkhand LS Seats
The Congress will announce the names of its remaining candidates for the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Jharkhand by April 1, a party official said.

The grand old party had announced the names of candidates for Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribag on Wednesday evening, following a go-ahead from the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC).

Kalicharan Munda, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Jai Prakashbhai Patel will contest the polls in Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh seats, respectively, the party had announced in New Delhi.

"Congress will announce the remaining candidates for four seats by April 1, while a consensus on seat-sharing is likely by tomorrow," the party leader told PTI.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in four phases for the 14 seats in Jharkhand, starting May 13.

There are more than 2.54 crore voters in the state – 1.29 crore males, 1.24 crore females and 413 transgenders.

