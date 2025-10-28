Three New Judges Sworn In at Delhi High Court

Justices Mehta and Jhingan were transferred from the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Sudha from the Kerala High Court.
The Delhi High Court recently received six other judges transferred from various high courts.
The oath ceremony was held under the supervision of Chief Justice Upadhyaya.
Three new judges, Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan and Chandrasekharan Sudha, were sworn in on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court.
Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath of office to the new judges.
While Justices Mehta and Jhingan were transferred to Delhi from the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sudha was a judge in the Kerala High Court.
Earlier, six judges -- Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Om Prakash Shukla, Anil Kshetarpal and Arun Kumar Monga -- had taken oath of office in Delhi High Court after their transfer from other high courts.