Sports

NBA 2025: Blazers Outplay Lakers Despite Reaves’ 41-Point Effort In 122-108 Win

Injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers fell 122-108 to the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, missing seven players including LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves carried the load again, scoring 41 points a night after his 51-point outburst in Sacramento, tying Elgin Baylor’s franchise record for most points in the first four games of a season (143). But with limited ballhandlers and 25 turnovers leading to 30 points for Portland, the Lakers couldn’t keep up. Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton added 16 each, while Deni Avdija (25) and Jrue Holiday (24) powered the Portland Trail Blazers past a depleted Los Angeles Lakers side.

Parveen Uprety
Parveen Uprety
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) blocks the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
1/8
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Smith Jr. (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
NBA 2025: Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
NBA 2025: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
NBA Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
NBA Basketball Championship: Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) is defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
NBA Basketball Championship: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, center left, is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Blazers Lakers Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    CLOSE

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Skipper Patel Eyes Fightback As USA Slip

    2. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

    3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

    4. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

    5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

    2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

    3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

    4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

    5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

    Badminton News

    1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

    3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

    4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

    5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

    2. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

    3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

    4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

    5. Artificial Yamuna Created For PM’s Ceremonial Chhath Dip In Delhi, Says AAP; BJP Hits Back

    Entertainment News

    1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

    2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

    3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

    4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

    5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

    US News

    1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

    2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

    3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

    4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

    5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

    World News

    1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

    2. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

    3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

    4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

    5. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

    Latest Stories

    1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

    3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

    4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

    5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

    6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

    7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

    8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’