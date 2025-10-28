NBA 2025: Blazers Outplay Lakers Despite Reaves’ 41-Point Effort In 122-108 Win
Injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers fell 122-108 to the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, missing seven players including LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves carried the load again, scoring 41 points a night after his 51-point outburst in Sacramento, tying Elgin Baylor’s franchise record for most points in the first four games of a season (143). But with limited ballhandlers and 25 turnovers leading to 30 points for Portland, the Lakers couldn’t keep up. Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton added 16 each, while Deni Avdija (25) and Jrue Holiday (24) powered the Portland Trail Blazers past a depleted Los Angeles Lakers side.
