Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 4: Live Action In Pictures
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two rolls into Day 4 this Tuesday, October 28, with the action heating up across venues. Day 3 delivered fireworks, Prithvi Shaw stole the show with a blistering 222* off just 156 balls for Maharashtra, while Aman Mokhade’s composed ton kept Vidarbha alive against Jharkhand. Delhi tightened their grip with a commanding 329-run lead over Himachal, Bengal bowled out Gujarat for 167 before stuttering in their second outing, and Jammu & Kashmir wrapped up an innings victory over Rajasthan. Get live updates in pictures right here.
