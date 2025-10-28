Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 4: Live Action In Pictures

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two rolls into Day 4 this Tuesday, October 28, with the action heating up across venues. Day 3 delivered fireworks, Prithvi Shaw stole the show with a blistering 222* off just 156 balls for Maharashtra, while Aman Mokhade’s composed ton kept Vidarbha alive against Jharkhand. Delhi tightened their grip with a commanding 329-run lead over Himachal, Bengal bowled out Gujarat for 167 before stuttering in their second outing, and Jammu & Kashmir wrapped up an innings victory over Rajasthan. Get live updates in pictures right here.

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat vs Bengal
Bengal's Akash Deep plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Gujarat
Gujarat's Urvil Patel plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Gujarat
Gujarat's Urvil Patel takes massage during a break on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Gujarat vs Bengal
Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed reacts during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 4: Bengal vs Gujarat
Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed with teammates celebrates the wicket of Gujarat's Manan Hingrajia during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
