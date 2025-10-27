TMC Hails SC Verdict On 100-Day Job Scheme As 'Crushing Defeat For Outsider Anti-Bengal Zamindars'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the 100-day rural job scheme as a major victory for West Bengal’s welfare model.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday warmly welcomed the Supreme Court of India’s judgement upholding the 100-day rural job scheme as a landmark win for West Bengal’s rights-based welfare model. In a statement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee described the court’s decision as a “crushing defeat for outsider anti-Bengal zamindars” and a reaffirmation that Bengal’s marginalized will not be dismissed by external forces.
The 100-day job scheme, central to the state’s rural employment guarantee strategy, has become both a policy symbol and political issue in West Bengal over recent months. The TMC argued the verdict bolsters the rights of labourers and marginalized rural households, and provides “legal cover” for continuation and expansion of such welfare efforts beyond electoral cycles.
For TMC, the court’s ruling offers an opportunity to anchor its governance image around social justice, at a time when rural distress and job security remain key voter concerns.