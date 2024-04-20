Elections

'Congress Ke Shehzade Will Run Away.....': PM Modi's Sharp Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the 'shehzada' of Congress party, PM Modi said, 'Congress ke shehzade is facing a crisis in Wayanad. Prince and his aides are waiting for polling on April 26. You can assume that he will leave Wayanad as he ran away from Amethi.'