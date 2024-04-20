'Congress Ke Shehzade Will Run Away.....': PM Modi's Sharp Attack On Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and asserted that Gandhi, much like Amethi, would run away from Wayanad in Kerala as well.
Referring to Gandhi as the 'shehzada' of Congress party, PM Modi said, "Congress ke shehzade is facing a crisis in Wayanad. Prince and his aides are waiting for polling on April 26. You can assume that he will leave Wayanad as he ran away from Amethi."
PM Modi's verbal attack on Congress
Besides launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister also questioned the INDIA bloc parties about their combined leader after the polls.
"INDIA bloc is unable to tell the people of India who will be the combine's leader", Modi said.
"They (Congress) may claim anything, but the reality is that Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before the announcement of polls", PM continued.
Accusing the Congress of causing hindrances in the development of Maharashtra, Modi said, "Congress put hurdles in Maharashtra’s development for decades."
Congress has fielded Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad for a second term. Earlier in 2019, he contested from Wayanad and Amethi, his family bastion. In Amethi, he was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. However, he tasted victory in Wayanad.
The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is going for polls in five phases starting April 19 to May 20. Results will be declared on June 4.