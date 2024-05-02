Elections

Congress Candidates: Rahul Gandhi May Contest From Amethi, Confirmation Likely Tonight

On April 27, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met to discuss the probable names for the two key Lok Sabha constituencies. However, at the end of the meeting, the committee sought a few more days to finalise the names. However, the grand old party is expected to announce the name tonight with Friday being the last date of filing nominations.