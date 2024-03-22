BJP Releases Fourth List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its fourth list of candidates on Friday, comprising 15 nominees in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, slated for the initial phase of polling on April 19, feature prominently in this list.
A notable inclusion is A. Namassivayam, the current Home Minister of Puducherry in the N Rangaswamy government, who will contest from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.
Here's a breakdown of the candidates announced by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls:
Puducherry - A. Namassivayam
Tiruvallur (SC) - Pon. V. Balaganapathy
Chennai North - R. C. Paul Kanagaraj
Tiruvannamalai - A. Ashwathaman
Namakkal - Dr. K.P. Ramalingam
Tiruppur - A.P. Muruganandam
Pollachi - K. Vasantharajan
Karur - V.V. Senthilnathan
Chidambaram (SC) - P. Karthiyayini
Nagapattinam (SC) - SGM Ramesh
Thanjavur - M. Muruganandam
Sivaganga - Dr. Devanathan Yadav
Madurai - Prof. Raama Sreenivasan
Virudhunagar - Raadhika Sarathkumar
Tenkasi (SC) - B. John Pandian
Prior to this announcement, on Thursday, the BJP had unveiled its third list of candidates. This list featured prominent figures like Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Telangana governor, who will contest from Chennai South after resigning from her gubernatorial position.
Additionally, K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, is set to contest from the Coimbatore constituency, while union minister L Murugan has been fielded from Nilgiris.
The Lok Sabha elections, scheduled across 543 parliamentary constituencies, will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes is slated for June 4. Phase 1 of polling will take place on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.