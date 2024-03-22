Elections

BJP Names Candidates For 14 More Lok Sabha Seats In Tamil Nadu

PTI
22 March 2024
The BJP on Friday named its Lok Sabha poll candidates for 14 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat of Puducherry.

It has fielded A Namassivayam, a minister in the Puducherry government, from the union territory.

The party had names its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats on Thursday.

Among the allies, the party has allotted 10 seats to Dr Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) while a few seats have been given to some smaller partners.

The BJP had on Thursday fielded its Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai from Coimbatore and Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris.

It nominated former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South seat and ex-union minister Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari, which he represented in 2014.

