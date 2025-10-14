Bhagalpur JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal Offers Resignation Over Ticket Distribution Row

Ajay Kumar Mandal, the JD(U) Member of Parliament from Bhagalpur, has offered to resign.
He alleged dissatisfaction with the party’s decision-making process regarding ticket allocation for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Reflecting on his long political career, spanning over two decades as both MP and MLA, Mandal described JD(U) as a family.
Ajay Kumar Mandal, the JD(U) Member of Parliament from Bhagalpur, has offered to resign on Tuesday, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s decision-making process regarding ticket allocation for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
In a letter addressed to party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which Mandal also shared on X, the MP expressed frustration over being excluded from discussions concerning candidate selection in his constituency.
"As the sitting MP of Bhagalpur, I was neither consulted nor informed about the distribution of tickets in my own region. Under such circumstances, there is little justification for continuing in this position," Mandal wrote.
Reflecting on his long political career, spanning over two decades as both MP and MLA, Mandal described JD(U) as a family. However, he voiced concern over the direction the party has taken in recent months, hinting at internal discord and a disconnect between leadership and grassroots workers.
He further alleged that the leadership’s preference for “outsiders” has eroded the party’s foundation, leaving loyal workers demoralised and alienated.
“These developments do not bode well for the future of the party,” he warned, indirectly criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership.
The JD(U) has yet to issue an official response to Mandal’s letter or his proposed resignation.
With PTI inputs