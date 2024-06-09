Education

Meet Kota's Ved Lahoti, The Topper Of JEE Advanced 2024

When asked about his preparation strategy, the JEE Advanced topper said that he studied from the notes provided by the coaching institute and NCERT textbooks.

Allen Institute/Instagram
JEE Advanced Topper Ved Lahoti | Photo: Allen Institute/Instagram
info_icon

Ved Lahoti, a 17-year-old from the IIT Delhi zone, has emerged as the top scorer in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, with an impressive score of 355 out of 360. Lahoti, who studied at the Allen Institute in Kota, credited his success to hard work and faith in his abilities.

"Your hard work should be of the same level. Have faith in your hard work. If you have worked hard according to your target, then you will definitely get success. It is important to practise as much as possible to learn," Lahoti said in an interview with Allen Institute.

Also Read | Case Study: Balancing JEE Preparations With Sports And Extra-Curriculars

Lahoti's father, Yogesh Lahoti, works as a construction manager at Reliance Jio, while his mother, Jaya Lahoti, is a homemaker. The teenager appeared in both sessions of JEE Main 2024, scoring 280 marks in the January session and 295 marks in the April session. He also scored an impressive 97.6 per cent in Class 12 from a CBSE school in Kota.

Like most JEE toppers, Lahoti wants to study computer science engineering (CSE) from IIT Bombay. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that he wants to explore options in CSE, artificial intelligence and other alternatives during his first years of study at the institute and then decide his future course of action. 

When asked about his preparation strategy, the JEE Advanced topper said that he studied from the notes provided by the coaching institute and NCERT textbooks. Although he relied on the coaching materials and is thankful to the institute for clearing his doubts, he did not feel coaching is mandatory to crack JEE Advanced. “A coaching only streamlines the preparation and guides in general. It can be helpful but not compulsory,” Ved said.

“A positive pressure, combined with healthy competition is necessary to clear an exam like JEE Advanced,” the topper added. He also said that he kept himself away from social media while preparing for the exam for the last two years in Kota, in another interview.

Lahoti appeared from the IIT Delhi zone, one of the seven zones under which the IIT JEE Advanced centre list is categorised, namely IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; JP Nadda, Khattar And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  2. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  3. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
  4. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Welcome Baby Girl, Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident And More
  5. Ram Charan Starts Shooting For Final Leg Of ‘Game Changer’ In Rajahmundry
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; JP Nadda, Khattar And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown