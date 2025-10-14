State-Wise School Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja: Key Dates You Should Know

Rajasthan

Rajasthan leads with one of the longest Diwali holiday periods. All government and private institutions in divisions such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, and Kota will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, 2025. This 12-day closure ensures students and staff can fully observe Diwali festivities and family gatherings. The announcement, published by the state’s Director of Secondary Education, included a Sunday within the holiday span, maintaining the total holiday count.