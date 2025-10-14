State-Wise School Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja: Key Dates You Should Know

Rajasthan schools closed October 13–24 for Diwali break
As the festive season approaches, several states have announced school holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Here are the latest state-wise updates based on official notices and media reports. Parents and students should verify with their respective schools for final circulars, as dates can vary by district and board.
Haryana
Students will observe school holidays in Haryana for Diwali from October 19 to October 23, 2025. The state government’s notification applies to all recognized schools, giving students and educators a five-day respite to celebrate Diwali events at home and in local communities.
Uttar Pradesh
School holidays in Uttar Pradesh for Diwali are scheduled from October 20 to October 23, with Sunday, October 19, effectively extending the off days. Both government and private schools follow this Diwali holiday period.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan leads with one of the longest Diwali holiday periods. All government and private institutions in divisions such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, and Kota will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, 2025. This 12-day closure ensures students and staff can fully observe Diwali festivities and family gatherings. The announcement, published by the state’s Director of Secondary Education, included a Sunday within the holiday span, maintaining the total holiday count.
Bihar
Bihar’s school holiday list covers major festivals in October. Schools across the state will be closed from October 20 to October 29, combining school holidays for Diwali and school holidays for Chhath Puja into a single ten-day break. This extended period allows communities to participate in Chhath rituals by the Ganges and celebrate Diwali with family gatherings.
Delhi
School holidays in Delhi vary by board and management. Many Delhi-NCR schools offer a block break from October 18 to October 28, covering Diwali (Oct 20), Govardhan Puja (Oct 22), Bhai Dooj (Oct 23), and Chhath Puja (Oct 28). Others follow a shorter Oct 19–23 window. Check the Delhi Directorate of Education circular for precise dates.
Other Notable Updates
Karnataka: Separate 10-day closure (Oct 8–18) due to statewide socio-educational survey; Diwali holidays follow state calendar.
Chhath Puja Closures: Many states/institutions will shut on October 27–28 for Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya, with some regions observing Oct 25–28 as a block.
Himachal Pradesh/others: Follow respective education department holiday lists; local variations apply.
For the most accurate schedule, consult official school/DoE circulars and state education department portals.