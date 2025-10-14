NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Revised Schedule and Seat Allotment Soon

NEET UG Counselling choice filling extended till October 16, 4 PM
Seat allotment result on October 18, 2025
Round 3 choices via MCC. nic. in login
Includes AIQ, central, deemed, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. Following the addition of new seats across various medical colleges, the choice filling window has been extended and now closes at 4 PM on October 16, 2025. The seat allotment result will be declared on October 18.
Extended Choice Filling
Candidates who have registered for Round 3 must log in to the MCC portal using their NEET application number and password. They should then:
Review the updated list of colleges and courses, including new seat vacancies.
Prioritise options strategically based on location, ranking, and likelihood of allotment.
Save and lock their choices before the October 16 deadline at 4 PM.
This extension allows aspirants to reconsider and modify their preferences in light of previous round outcomes and newly available seats.
Seat Allotment and Reporting
The NEET UG Round 3 seat allocation list will be published on October 18, 2025, on mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted a seat must follow the instructions in the allotment letter for reporting. Typically, this involves reporting to the designated college or completing online confirmation steps within the stipulated timeframe.
Participating Institutions
NEET UG Round 3 counselling covers admissions under:
All India Quota (AIQ): 15% of government medical college seats across states
Central Universities: Seats in universities such as AMU and BHU
Deemed Universities: Both management and centralised counselling seats
AIIMS & JIPMER: Seats in premier institutes via MCC process
These categories ensure aspirants can compete for seats in a broad spectrum of medical institutions nationwide.
NEET UG 2025: Key Dates at a Glance
Choice filling closes: October 16, 2025 (4 PM)
Seat allotment result: October 18, 2025
Reporting period: As per the allotment letter
Candidates are advised to monitor mcc.nic. Stay in close for updates, download the information bulletin, and keep their login credentials handy. Properly locking choices before the deadline is crucial to ensure participation in Round 3 seat allocation.