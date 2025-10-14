NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Revised Schedule and Seat Allotment Soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. Following the addition of new seats across various medical colleges, the choice filling window has been extended and now closes at 4 PM on October 16, 2025. The seat allotment result will be declared on October 18.

Extended Choice Filling

Candidates who have registered for Round 3 must log in to the MCC portal using their NEET application number and password. They should then:

Review the updated list of colleges and courses, including new seat vacancies.

Prioritise options strategically based on location, ranking, and likelihood of allotment.

Save and lock their choices before the October 16 deadline at 4 PM.

This extension allows aspirants to reconsider and modify their preferences in light of previous round outcomes and newly available seats.