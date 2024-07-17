Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Results 2024: Direct Link Here, How To Check Score | Details

The result of the DElEd entrance examination in Rajasthan (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024) has been announced on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website using roll number and date of birth.
This year, the BSTC Pre DElEd exam 2024 was conducted on June 30 while the provisional answer key was released earlier and the objection window closed on July 7 following which the exam conducting authority released the revised answer key.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: How to check scores?
Go to the official website at predeledraj2024.in.
On the home page, open the result link.
Enter your login details and submit
Check and download the result.