Pioneering Education For A Transformative Tomorrow

How is GGSIPU adapting its curriculum and pedagogy to the rapid advancement of technology and implementation of NEP 2020?
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is modernising its academic ecosystem while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our outcome-based learning programmes include flexible options such as Multi Entry-Multi Exit, Academic Bank of Credits, and embedded internships in 4-year UG degrees, as well as discipline-specific, skill, ability, and value-added components to foster holistic development. Infrastructure is being upgraded to industry standards, with modern labs and equipment, while faculty development is emphasised through continuous training and outcome-based pedagogy.
To improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), we are increasing seats in existing programmes and launching new ones in emerging fields like AI, cybersecurity, IoT, robotics, financial analysis, digital marketing, and environmental studies. A Centre for Distance and Online Education is being established to offer online degrees like BBA, BCom, MA (Mass Communication), and MCA.
A robust Learning Management System (LMS) is under development to facilitate self-paced learning and address resource limitations. The university plans to integrate AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) into course delivery. Skill integration is a priority, with NSQF-aligned certifications and credit mapping embedded into curricula. Atal Incubation Centre, tinkering labs, bootcamps, and startup competitions promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
What major academic and infrastructural transformations has GGSIPU witnessed under your leadership recently?
GGSIPU boasts NAAC A++ accreditation valid till 2030, ranking among the top 100 in NIRF, and is globally recognised in the QS (951-1000 band) and Times Higher Education (801-1000 band) and 28th in India in 2026. We received the QS ‘Rising Star Award’ among others.
The university has grown from its 60+ acres main Dwarka campus to an 18 acres East Campus at Surajmal Vihar, with plans for a new 22.4 acres North Campus in Narela. An offshore campus is in the pipeline, with a letter of intent received from the Government of Guyana.
We have launched cutting-edge programmes in AI/ML, IoT, Robotics, Design and Innovation, Biotechnology, and Medical Sciences (MD/MS, Ph.D.), along with new academic offerings in Packaging Technology, Physiotherapy, and Languages. Biannual Ph.D. admissions have begun in diverse disciplines, including Architecture, Economics, and Medical Sciences, with supernumerary seats for foreign students and the implementation of the Indraprastha University Ph.D. Fellowship (IUPF) scheme. Internationalisation has progressed with a dual degree programme in collaboration with a Polish university.
Modern infrastructure comprises 140+ smart classrooms, incubation centre advanced labs, an auditorium-cum-placement centre of 727+ capacity, amphitheatre, health centre, 20+ seminar halls, faculty club, guest house, and international transit hostel. A modern faculty hub and guest house with 21 rooms has been constructed, alongside a complete campus facelift focusing on aesthetics, layout, and accessibility. A sports indoor stadium on both campuses, coaching in sports and yoga, and the launch of an Online Alumni Engagement Portal further enrich the student experience. E-governance is being implemented via the Samarth Portal.
New facilities include state-of-the-art TV and radio studios, a community radio channel, a moot court for law students, an advanced robotics lab, and common rooms for girls with essential amenities. The campus is now disabled-friendly through the UIAC, with features like tactile paths, ramps, DAISY software, and accessible restrooms. Water conservation capacity has increased from 90,000 litres to over 8 lakh litres through bunds and rainwater harvesting.
7 new schools have been established in emerging fields, including AYUSH, liberal arts, fire safety, and filmmaking. Language courses in Urdu, Punjabi, Japanese, German, and French are being introduced. The university now enrols international students, offers 10% EWS supernumerary seats, and has implemented the Professor of Practice scheme to integrate industry expertise directly into teaching.
Student-centric initiatives include a 2% sports quota, single girl child supernumerary seats, the Vice Chancellor’s Internship Program, village adoption under community outreach, and the establishment of a registered animal house facility for research. Celebrations of the university’s silver jubilee have included major cultural and alumni events.
Atal Incubation Centre, tinkering labs, bootcamps, and startup competitions promote innovation and entrepreneurship
What initiatives has GGSIPU undertaken to encourage interdisciplinary research?
GGSIPU has significantly advanced its research and innovation ecosystem. The Atal Incubation Centre, supported by NITI Aayog, and the IPU Innovation & Incubation Foundation (IPU-IIF), a Section 8 company, actively support startups—85+ equity-based ventures and 26 pre-incubation projects with 500+ mentors. The Indraprastha University Ph.D. Fellowship Scheme (IUPF) supports full-time researchers, alongside increased faculty research grants and laptop funding.
Bi-annual PhD admissions with supernumerary seats for international scholars have been introduced. Research quality is enhanced through anti-plagiarism software, article publishing and travel grants, and a focus on interdisciplinary and socially impactful research (STEER). The university’s h-index rose from 42 to 116 in six years. Additional initiatives include an Idea Lab (DKDF-funded), IPR support, and an Online Alumni Portal to foster research and placement collaboration.
How does the industry-academia collaboration ensure that students are equipped with job-relevant skills?
Industry-academia collaboration bridges the gap between education and employment by aligning curricula with real-world demands. Involvement of industry experts in curriculum design and academic bodies and as professors of practice ensures relevance. Joint career fairs, internships, and corporate training enhance hands-on experience. MOUs with industry bodies further strengthen placement opportunities, preparing students with practical skills and insights required for today’s dynamic job market.
How is GGSIPU contributing effectively to societal challenges such as public health, sustainability, and digital inclusion?
We address societal challenges through a range of inclusive and impactful initiatives. Village adoption programmes enable direct community engagement and development. Career guidance and counselling services promote mental well-being and help students make informed academic and career choices, creating a competent and emotionally balanced society.
GGSIPU integrates holistic development through courses on human values, ethics, Indian knowledge systems, and the Happiness and Viksit Bharat Curriculum, fostering empathy, collaboration, and critical thinking. Social equity is promoted through scholarships, inclusive admission policies, and special provisions for disadvantaged groups.
Centres focused on entrepreneurship, disaster management, environmental studies, and skill development support capacity building. Sustainability is embedded through solar energy, LED lighting, sensor-based systems, waste management, rainwater harvesting, and a sustainable procurement policy. GGSIPU conducts regular green and environmental audits and organises health camps. These efforts have earned it top sustainability rankings (India: 35, QS World: 951–960), reinforcing its societal commitment.
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
What message would you like to share with aspiring students?
In today’s dynamic world, continuous learning is key to personal and professional growth. I encourage students to embrace diversity, equity, global perspectives, and responsible citizenship to foster inclusive development. Be environmentally conscious and use resources responsibly and prioritise holistic well-being by participating in sports, yoga, and meditation. Cultivate creativity, innovation, and critical thinking to solve real-world challenges and contribute meaningfully. Focus on acquiring both knowledge and practical skills, while staying rooted in Indian knowledge systems and values.