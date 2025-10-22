Pioneering Education For A Transformative Tomorrow

A

GGSIPU boasts NAAC A++ accreditation valid till 2030, ranking among the top 100 in NIRF, and is globally recognised in the QS (951-1000 band) and Times Higher Education (801-1000 band) and 28th in India in 2026. We received the QS ‘Rising Star Award’ among others.

The university has grown from its 60+ acres main Dwarka campus to an 18 acres East Campus at Surajmal Vihar, with plans for a new 22.4 acres North Campus in Narela. An offshore campus is in the pipeline, with a letter of intent received from the Government of Guyana.

We have launched cutting-edge programmes in AI/ML, IoT, Robotics, Design and Innovation, Biotechnology, and Medical Sciences (MD/MS, Ph.D.), along with new academic offerings in Packaging Technology, Physiotherapy, and Languages. Biannual Ph.D. admissions have begun in diverse disciplines, including Architecture, Economics, and Medical Sciences, with supernumerary seats for foreign students and the implementation of the Indraprastha University Ph.D. Fellowship (IUPF) scheme. Internationalisation has progressed with a dual degree programme in collaboration with a Polish university.

Modern infrastructure comprises 140+ smart classrooms, incubation centre advanced labs, an auditorium-cum-placement centre of 727+ capacity, amphitheatre, health centre, 20+ seminar halls, faculty club, guest house, and international transit hostel. A modern faculty hub and guest house with 21 rooms has been constructed, alongside a complete campus facelift focusing on aesthetics, layout, and accessibility. A sports indoor stadium on both campuses, coaching in sports and yoga, and the launch of an Online Alumni Engagement Portal further enrich the student experience. E-governance is being implemented via the Samarth Portal.

New facilities include state-of-the-art TV and radio studios, a community radio channel, a moot court for law students, an advanced robotics lab, and common rooms for girls with essential amenities. The campus is now disabled-friendly through the UIAC, with features like tactile paths, ramps, DAISY software, and accessible restrooms. Water conservation capacity has increased from 90,000 litres to over 8 lakh litres through bunds and rainwater harvesting.

7 new schools have been established in emerging fields, including AYUSH, liberal arts, fire safety, and filmmaking. Language courses in Urdu, Punjabi, Japanese, German, and French are being introduced. The university now enrols international students, offers 10% EWS supernumerary seats, and has implemented the Professor of Practice scheme to integrate industry expertise directly into teaching.

Student-centric initiatives include a 2% sports quota, single girl child supernumerary seats, the Vice Chancellor’s Internship Program, village adoption under community outreach, and the establishment of a registered animal house facility for research. Celebrations of the university’s silver jubilee have included major cultural and alumni events.