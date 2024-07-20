Education

NEET-UG 2024 Results Declared City And Centre Wise| Direct Link Inside

The candidates who appeared for NEET UG this year will be able to check their results from the official website.

NEET UG 2024 results
NEET UG 2024 results Photo: NTA
info_icon

The National Testing Agency declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results for all the candidates city and centre-wise.

The candidates who appeared for NEET UG this year will be able to check their results from the official website.

The result is declared by keeping the identity of the students hidden.

NEET-UG 2024 Results: Where To Check?

The official website of NEET will provide the scorecard for the candidates.

https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Access Direct Link Here

NEET-UG 2024 Results: How To Check?

Go to the official website - https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Click on 'NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre Wise' link showing on the homepage

Enter the details of the candidate and submit the information

The NEET scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the NEET scorecard for future reference

The All India Rank of the candidate will appear on the scorecard along with their personal details and category, overall score, percentile score, category rank and qualifying status.

Nearly 23 lakh students appeared for the test this year and later controversies of 'paper-leak' came about leading to several pleas in Supreme Court and CBI taking over the case and making arrests of people involved in alleged irregularities in the test.

Supreme Court will hear the case again on July 22.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
  2. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
  3. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  4. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Kandy Falcons Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  2. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  3. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  5. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: ED Arrests Congress MLA In Illegal Mining Case; Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage
  2. NEET-UG 2024 Results Declared City And Centre-Wise| Direct Link Inside
  3. Haryana: ED Arrests Congress MLA Surender Panwar In Illegal Mining Linked Money Laundering Case
  4. Weather Wrap | IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa; Rains Likely In Delhi Today
  5. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  2. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  5. Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. Trump Pledges To End Ukraine-Russia War During Call With Zelenskyy
  2. Houthis Attack Singapore-flagged Vessel In Gulf Of Aden
  3. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
  4. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  5. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: ED Arrests Congress MLA In Illegal Mining Case; Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate