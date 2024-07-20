The National Testing Agency declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results for all the candidates city and centre-wise.
The candidates who appeared for NEET UG this year will be able to check their results from the official website.
The result is declared by keeping the identity of the students hidden.
NEET-UG 2024 Results: Where To Check?
The official website of NEET will provide the scorecard for the candidates.
https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
NEET-UG 2024 Results: How To Check?
Go to the official website - https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
Click on 'NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre Wise' link showing on the homepage
Enter the details of the candidate and submit the information
The NEET scorecard will appear on the screen
Download and take a print out of the NEET scorecard for future reference
The All India Rank of the candidate will appear on the scorecard along with their personal details and category, overall score, percentile score, category rank and qualifying status.
Nearly 23 lakh students appeared for the test this year and later controversies of 'paper-leak' came about leading to several pleas in Supreme Court and CBI taking over the case and making arrests of people involved in alleged irregularities in the test.
Supreme Court will hear the case again on July 22.