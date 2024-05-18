Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside

The Mizoram Board of School Education on Friday announced the schedule for MBSE HSSLC Result 2024. As per the announcement, the results of Mizoram Board Class 12 for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on May 21 at 12 noon.
Mizoram Board Class 12 Results: Where to check results?
Students can check results on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. and mbseonline.com
Besides the official websites, students can also check results from WhatsApp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.
Mizoram Board Class 12 Results:How to check results?
Step-1: Visit the official websites mentioned above.
Step-2: Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Step-3:Enter the login details and click on submit.
Step-4:Once done, fill the application form.
Step 5: Make the payment of application fee.
Step-6: Click on submit and download the page.
Step-7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Mizoram Board Class 12 Results 2024: Key points
This year the Class 12 board examination was conducted between February 28 and March 28.
The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.