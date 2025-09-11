KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in – Check Your Status

KCET Round 3 provisional allotment released on September 11 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority
36 subjects covered, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, and Architecture
Check results online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025 with subject-specific cutoff lists
Final opportunity for seat allotment; candidates must report with documents and fee payment
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment list for KCET 2025 Round 3 today, September 11, 2025. Candidates who participated in the third phase of KCET UGCET Counselling 2025 can now check their allotment status and download the allotment letter for admission on the official portal.
How to Check KCET Round 3 Allotment
Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
Click on “UGCET – 2025 THIRD ROUND PROVISIONAL CUT OFF LIST. 11/09/2025”
Select your subject-specific provisional cut-off list from the dropdown
Download the PDF to view your college and course allotment
KCET UGCET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights
Event: KCET UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment List
Authority: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Academic Year: 2025–26
Courses Covered: Undergraduate programmes across 36 subjects, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Allied Health Sciences, Architecture, and Allied courses
Admission Portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
List Publication Date: September 11, 2025
Subjects Covered in Round 3
The provisional cut-off list includes subject-wise closing ranks for both Honours (HK) and General categories in courses such as:
Medical Record Technology
Yoga & Naturopathy
B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences
Veterinary Science
Agricultural Engineering
Food Science
Pharmacy (B-Pharma, Pharm-D)
Nursing
Physiotherapy (BPT)
Architecture
Engineering
Next Steps for Candidates
Download Allotment Letter: Print and retain for college reporting
College Reporting: Visit the allotted institution with the allotment letter and required original documents
Fee Payment: Pay the prescribed tuition fee to confirm admission
Follow the Official Schedule: Stay updated on the KEA website for deadlines on reporting and subsequent rounds, if any
This round represents the final opportunity for candidates to secure seats under the KCET 2025 counselling process. Prospective students should complete the admission formalities promptly to avoid forfeiture of allotted seats.