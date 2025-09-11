KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in – Check Your Status

KCET 2025 Round 3 seat allotment list released by KEA on September 11. Check your allotment status and download the allotment letter from the official KEA website.

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in – Check Your Status
  • KCET Round 3 provisional allotment released on September 11 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority

  • 36 subjects covered, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, and Architecture

  • Check results online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025 with subject-specific cutoff lists

  • Final opportunity for seat allotment; candidates must report with documents and fee payment

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment list for KCET 2025 Round 3 today, September 11, 2025. Candidates who participated in the third phase of KCET UGCET Counselling 2025 can now check their allotment status and download the allotment letter for admission on the official portal.

How to Check KCET Round 3 Allotment

  1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

  2. Click on “UGCET – 2025 THIRD ROUND PROVISIONAL CUT OFF LIST. 11/09/2025”

  3. Select your subject-specific provisional cut-off list from the dropdown

  4. Download the PDF to view your college and course allotment

KCET UGCET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

  • Event: KCET UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment List

  • Authority: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

  • Academic Year: 2025–26

  • Courses Covered: Undergraduate programmes across 36 subjects, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Allied Health Sciences, Architecture, and Allied courses

  • Admission Portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

  • List Publication Date: September 11, 2025

Subjects Covered in Round 3

The provisional cut-off list includes subject-wise closing ranks for both Honours (HK) and General categories in courses such as:

  • Medical Record Technology

  • Yoga & Naturopathy

  • B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences

  • Veterinary Science

  • Agricultural Engineering

  • Food Science

  • Pharmacy (B-Pharma, Pharm-D)

  • Nursing

  • Physiotherapy (BPT)

  • Architecture

  • Engineering

Next Steps for Candidates

  • Download Allotment Letter: Print and retain for college reporting

  • College Reporting: Visit the allotted institution with the allotment letter and required original documents

  • Fee Payment: Pay the prescribed tuition fee to confirm admission

  • Follow the Official Schedule: Stay updated on the KEA website for deadlines on reporting and subsequent rounds, if any

This round represents the final opportunity for candidates to secure seats under the KCET 2025 counselling process. Prospective students should complete the admission formalities promptly to avoid forfeiture of allotted seats.

