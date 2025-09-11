AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result on September 15

Final phase registration closes today, September 11, at 11:59 PM
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that final phase counselling registration for AP EAMCET 2025 closes today, September 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who have secured ranks in the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test must complete their registration and pay the counselling fee on the official portal cse.ap.gov.in by 11:59 PM today to participate in seat allotment.
AP EAMCET 2025: Key Details
Registration Deadline: September 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM
Counselling Fee: Rs. 800 for general; Rs. 400 for SC/ST through online payment
Eligible Candidates: Applicants who have not secured seats in earlier phases or wish to improve their allotment
Documents Required: AP EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, Aadhar card, fee receipt, and community certificate (if applicable)
After registration and document verification, candidates must exercise web options to select preferred colleges and courses. The council allows candidates to add, modify, or delete choices until the option entry window closes at 5:00 PM on September 13.
Seat Allotment and Reporting
The final phase seat allotment results will be published on September 15, 2025, by 5:00 PM. Candidates must download their allotment letters from the AP EAMCET counselling portal, pay the provisional seat acceptance fee of Rs. 10,000, and report to their allotted institutions between September 16 and 19, 2025. Failure to report within this window will result in seat forfeiture.
Important Dates
Registration & Option Entry: September 10–13, 2025
Final Allotment Result: September 15, 2025
Fee Payment & Reporting: September 16–19, 2025
This final phase offers a last opportunity for candidates to secure admission into undergraduate professional courses across engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs in Andhra Pradesh’s government and private colleges. Applicants are urged to complete the process promptly to avoid missing the deadline.