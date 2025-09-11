AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result on September 15

Seat Allotment and Reporting

The final phase seat allotment results will be published on September 15, 2025, by 5:00 PM. Candidates must download their allotment letters from the AP EAMCET counselling portal, pay the provisional seat acceptance fee of Rs. 10,000, and report to their allotted institutions between September 16 and 19, 2025. Failure to report within this window will result in seat forfeiture.