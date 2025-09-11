AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result on September 15

Last day to register for AP EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling! Eligible candidates must complete registration and fee payment at cse.ap.gov.in by 11:59 PM on September 11, 2025.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling
  • Final phase registration closes today, September 11, at 11:59 PM

  • Counselling fee ₹800 (General) and ₹400 (SC/ST) payable online

  • Seat allotment result on September 15, download allotment letters then

  • Reporting with fee payment from September 16–19 to confirm seats

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that final phase counselling registration for AP EAMCET 2025 closes today, September 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who have secured ranks in the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test must complete their registration and pay the counselling fee on the official portal cse.ap.gov.in by 11:59 PM today to participate in seat allotment.

AP EAMCET 2025: Key Details

  • Registration Deadline: September 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM

  • Counselling Fee: Rs. 800 for general; Rs. 400 for SC/ST through online payment

  • Eligible Candidates: Applicants who have not secured seats in earlier phases or wish to improve their allotment

  • Documents Required: AP EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, Aadhar card, fee receipt, and community certificate (if applicable)

After registration and document verification, candidates must exercise web options to select preferred colleges and courses. The council allows candidates to add, modify, or delete choices until the option entry window closes at 5:00 PM on September 13.

Seat Allotment and Reporting

The final phase seat allotment results will be published on September 15, 2025, by 5:00 PM. Candidates must download their allotment letters from the AP EAMCET counselling portal, pay the provisional seat acceptance fee of Rs. 10,000, and report to their allotted institutions between September 16 and 19, 2025. Failure to report within this window will result in seat forfeiture.

Important Dates

  • Registration & Option Entry: September 10–13, 2025

  • Final Allotment Result: September 15, 2025

  • Fee Payment & Reporting: September 16–19, 2025

This final phase offers a last opportunity for candidates to secure admission into undergraduate professional courses across engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs in Andhra Pradesh’s government and private colleges. Applicants are urged to complete the process promptly to avoid missing the deadline.

