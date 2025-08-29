KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Provisional Seat Allotment Released Today

KEA has announced KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results today, August 29. Check your allotment status and next steps for engineering and allied course admissions in Karnataka.

KCET Seat Allotment 2025 Round 2 Result
KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Provisional Seat Allotment Released Today
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the KCET round 2 counselling seat allotment results today, August 29, 2025, marking a crucial milestone for thousands of engineering and allied course aspirants across Karnataka.

KCET Counselling 2025 Process Overview

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling process is conducted entirely online through the official portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, designed to facilitate transparent and merit-based admissions to professional courses including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga and Naturopathy, and Allied Health Sciences.

The KEA KCET counselling process follows a systematic approach involving registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, and final college reporting. This comprehensive procedure ensures that eligible candidates secure admissions based on their KCET rank, preferences, and seat availability across participating institutions.

KCET Mock Allotment 2025 Round 2

The provisional seat allotment results were activated at 1:00 PM today on the official website, providing candidates with their tentative college and course allocations. This KCET mock allotment 2025 round 2 serves as a preview, helping students understand their probable seat allocation based on their rank, filled choices, and current seat availability.

The KCET mock allotment result 2025 link displays comprehensive information, including the allotted college name, branch/course, category, candidate’s name, rank, and other relevant details in PDF format. Students can access their results by logging in with their CET number and date of birth.

How to Check KCET round 2 counselling seat allotment?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their KCET round 2 counselling seat allotment:

  1. Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  2. Navigate to the UGCET 2025 section under Admissions

  3. Click on the “Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result” link

  4. Enter CET number and date of birth

  5. Submit details to view the allotment status

  6. Download and save the result for future reference

Karnataka Examination Authority Schedule

The Karnataka Examination Authority meticulously planned the KCET counselling 2025 timeline to ensure smooth processing. The round 2 option entry period was extended until August 26, 2025, allowing candidates additional time to submit their college and course preferences.

Following today’s provisional allotment, KEA will soon announce the final seat allotment results for round 2. Unlike round 1, candidates allotted seats in round 2 will have limited choices - they can either accept the allocated seat by paying fees and reporting to the college, or decline and opt out of further counselling rounds.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Students allocated seats must carefully review their allotment details and prepare for the next phase of the admission process. Those satisfied with their allotment should prepare the necessary documents and fees for college reporting, while others may wait for subsequent counselling rounds or consider alternative options.

The KEA emphasises that this round focuses on filling vacant seats from round 1, particularly for categories including SCG, STG, 1G, 2AG, 2BG, 3AG, 3BG, GMR, and GMK, with many seats converted to the general category for broader access.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding final allotment dates, fee payment deadlines, and college reporting schedules to ensure they don’t miss critical admission timelines.

