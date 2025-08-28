HTET 2025: Results Expected Soon After Successful Biometric Verification

Biometric Verification Completion and Result Timeline

The HTET biometric verification was conducted on August 25-26, 2025, across all 22 districts of Haryana. According to BSEH officials, "Once the verification of the biometrics is completed, students can expect results to be announced between August 27 and 28". However, the HTET Result 2025 is now expected by August 31, 2025.