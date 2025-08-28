HTET 2025: Results Expected Soon After Successful Biometric Verification

Candidates will soon be available to check the HTET results for PRT, TGT, and PGT on the official website once the biometrics verification is completed

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
HTET 2025 Results
The HTET 2025 Result is anticipated to be released imminently following the completion of mandatory biometric verification for shortlisted candidates. The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has confirmed that results for PRT, TGT, and PGT levels will be declared once the verification process concludes.

Biometric Verification Completion and Result Timeline

The HTET biometric verification was conducted on August 25-26, 2025, across all 22 districts of Haryana. According to BSEH officials, "Once the verification of the biometrics is completed, students can expect results to be announced between August 27 and 28". However, the HTET Result 2025 is now expected by August 31, 2025.

Over four lakh candidates appeared for the examinations held at 673 centers across the state. The Level-3 (PGT) exam took place on July 30 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, while Level-2 (TGT) and Level-1 (PRT) exams were scheduled for July 31 in two shifts.

Download Process and Official Links

HTET results for PRT, TGT, and PGT will be available on the official websites bseh.org.in and bsehhtet.com. The HTET Result 2025 link will provide separate access for each level, allowing candidates to download the HTET 2025 result using their registration number and date of birth.

The HTET 2025 scorecard will display comprehensive details, including candidate name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and official signatures. Candidates can access both individual scorecards and the complete qualified candidates list through dedicated links.

HTET Cut-offs 2025 and Qualifying Marks

The HTET Cut-offs 2025 maintain consistent standards across all three levels but vary by category. General/OBC/EWS candidates must secure 60% marks (90 out of 150). SC/ST/PH candidates with Haryana domicile receive 5% relaxation, requiring 55% (82 marks), while candidates from other states under reserved categories must achieve the standard 60% threshold.

These qualifying percentages apply uniformly to HTET results for PRT, TGT, and PGT levels, ensuring consistent eligibility standards for all teaching positions. The HTET certificate validity extends for a lifetime, although candidates may retake the exam for score improvement.

Mandatory Verification Requirements

HTET biometric verification was compulsory for all shortlisted candidates before the result declaration. Candidates required to undergo verification were identified through the HTET Biometric List 2025 published on August 21, 2025. Those failing to complete verification faced disqualification regardless of exam performance.

The verification process required candidates to carry their HTET admit card, a valid photo ID proof, and recent passport-size photographs to the designated district centers. SMS and email notifications were sent to eligible candidates with complete verification details.

BSEH has emphasized that only candidates completing the mandatory biometric process will have their HTET 2025 Result declared, making this step crucial for final certification. The comprehensive verification system ensures transparency and prevents impersonation in the recruitment process.

