Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced Class 12 or HSC results today at 9 am. This year, the exams were held between March 11 and March 26. To pass the Gujarat Class 12th science examinations, students are required to secure at least 33 out of 100 in each subject.
This year, a total of 1.1 lakh students appeared for Gujart Board GSEB Class 12 Science examination while over 3.5 lakh students have appeared for it in the General stream.
Gujarat Class 12 HSC 2024 results
General Stream
The overall pass percentage of General stream is 91.93%. A total of 3,79,759 regular candidates registered for the examination. 3,78,268 appeared in the examination. and a total of 3,47,738 candidates passed the examination.
Advertisement
Science Stream
Overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded as 82.45%. A total of 1,30,650 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 91.625 candidates passed the examination.
Gujarat Class 12 HSC results 2024: Where to check?
To check results, students can visit the official website – gseb.org. Students are asked to enter their six-digit seat numbers to view their GSEB Class 12 result 2024.
Gujarat Class 12 HSC results 2024: How to check results on WhatsApp?
Besides the official website, students also have the option to check their scores using WhatsApp by sending seat numbers to 6357300971 after the results are declared at 9 am.
Advertisement
GUJCET Results 2024: Where to check?
Alongside the Class 12 results, the Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2024 result today at 9 AM. Those candidates, who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website – gseb.org.
Gujarat Class 12 HSC results 2023
In 2023, the Gujarat HSC Science results were announced on May 2 were 72,166 achieved success out of 1,10,042 candidates, with a pass percentage of 65.58 percent.
Out of which, the pass percentage for girls was recorded at 64.66 per cent, and for boys, it was 66.32 per cent.
Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Result 2024: Revaluation options
If not satisfied with the marks obtained, students can opt for GSEB's option for revaluation or rechecking of answer sheets. Here's how to initiate the process of revaluation.
Step 1: Visit the GSEB website shortly after the results are announced.
Step 2: Fill in the revaluation/rechecking form and pay the fee.
Step 3: Submit the form within the specified deadline.
Notably, if a student fails in one or more subjects, they also can opt for the a re-examination to save their academic year.