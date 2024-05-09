Education

Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Today: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside

AHSEC class 12 result 2024: According to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the results for Class 12 board exams will be announced at 9 am. This year, AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result between February 12 and March 13.

Advertisement

Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results 2024
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official websites today. According to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the results for Class 12 board exams will be announced at 9 am.Earlier, the class 10 results were announced on on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.

This year, AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result between February 12 and March 13.

Assam 12th result 2024: Websites to track today

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: For latest updates students must follow these websites to download AHSEC Class 12th result

Advertisement

Assam 12th result 2024: How to check results on website

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On homepage, click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024.

Step 3: A login page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login details.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Result will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result carefully.

Step 8: Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Assam 12th result 2024: How to check results via SMS

Step 1: Compose a new message

Step 2: Type ASSAM12(Roll Number)

Advertisement

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

Step 4: Your Assam 12th result 2024 will be sent on the same mobile number

Assam Class 12: 2023 Results

In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2023. Across streams, the pass rates were recorded as at 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts.

Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Today: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  2. Abysmal Representation Of Women In Himachal Pradesh Politics
  3. Lalduhoma Hopes India-Myanmar Border In Mizoram Won't Be Fenced
  4. From Prajwal Revanna To Sandeshkhali Row, Sexual Harassment Cases Back In Focus This Election Season
  5. Muslims Can't Claim Rights In Live-In Relationship When Having Spouse: Allahabad HC
Entertainment News
  1. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
  2. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
  3. Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space
  4. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  5. Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: 'I Was Dreaming Of Nights Like This' - Jude Bellingham
  2. Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Super-Sub Joselu And More - Data Debrief
  3. Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 Agg): Joselu Late Show Seals Champions League Final Spot
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich To Reach Their 18th CL Final
  5. Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina (3-4 Agg): Viola Seal Europa Conference League Final Return
World News
  1. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  2. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  3. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  4. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  5. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened