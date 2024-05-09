Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Today: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official websites today. According to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the results for Class 12 board exams will be announced at 9 am.Earlier, the class 10 results were announced on on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.
Assam 12th result 2024: Websites to track today
AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: For latest updates students must follow these websites to download AHSEC Class 12th result
Assam 12th result 2024: How to check results on website
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On homepage, click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024.
Step 3: A login page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the login details.
Step 5: Click on the submit option.
Step 6: Result will show up on the screen.
Step 7: Check the result carefully.
Step 8: Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Assam 12th result 2024: How to check results via SMS
Step 1: Compose a new message
Step 2: Type ASSAM12(Roll Number)
Step 3: Send this message to 56263
Step 4: Your Assam 12th result 2024 will be sent on the same mobile number
Assam Class 12: 2023 Results
In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2023. Across streams, the pass rates were recorded as at 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts.
Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.