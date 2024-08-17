Why Is Raksha Bandhan Celebrated: Myths, Legends, And Historical Significance And The Best Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan, popularly called Rakhi is one of the most important Hindu festivals which is dedicated to the sister-brother relationship. It is celebrated by the sister putting on a holy thread called Rakhi around the brother’s hand showing she prays for him and the brother promises he will protect her. However, there is more to Raksha Bandhan than this symbolism: It is also filled with myths, legends and historical incidents which make the festival a very colorful one.
History Of Raksha Bandhan
The origins of Rakhi can be traced back to the Vedic period when the concept of protection was paramount. During those times, the raksha (protection) ceremony was performed by priests who tied sacred threads on the wrists of their patrons to protect them from evil. This practice gradually evolved into the modern-day Raksha Bandhan, where the sisters perform the ritual for their brothers.
These Vedic customs are further enriched by Various myths and legends that highlights the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival Raksha Bandhan.
Myths and Legends of Raksha Bandhan
Krishna and Draupadi
One of the big stories related to the festival is that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas. In another instance, there is a story that while Krishna was chopping sugarcane, he accidentally injured his finger. When Draupadi spotted blood, she quickly took a piece of her sari and applied it on his injured finger to act as a dressing. In gratitude for this favor, the boy – Krishna – promised to shield her when she was in danger. This promise was fulfilled during the infamous incident of Draupadi’s disrobing in the Kaurava court when Krishna miraculously provided her with an endless sari, thus saving her honor.
Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun
Another historical story associated with Rakhi is the story of Rani Karnavati of Mewar kingdom who tied Rakhi to the Mughal Emperor Humayun. The King of Gujarat, Bahadur Shah, was reportedly advancing preparations to invade Mewar; the Queen Regent of Mewar Rani Karnavati therefore, tied a rakhi to Humayun seeking his protection. Humbled by the kindness shown by her, Humayun without any delay moved out with his men to fight for her kingdom. Although he could not reach in time to prevent the invasion, this act symbolized the powerful bond of protection and respect that transcends religious and cultural barriers.
Lakshmi and Bali
In the Bhagavat Purana and Vishnu Purana, when Vishnu defeats the king Bali and takes possession of the three ‘loks’, Bali then asks Vishnu to stay in his home. Without his wife Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu was compelled to travel from his divine home in the sky, to the earthly domain. Goddess took on this form and went to Bali’s kingdom seeking refuge until her husband was returned to her. For some reason, Goddess Lakshmi, being the wife of Vishnu, is not pleased with this situation.
On the occasion of Shravan Purnima She tied a rakhi to Bali making him brother. Honored by the gesture Bali grants her a wish. She pleaded with the king to leave her husband Lord Vishnu. King Bali was touched by her concern for her husband and family and joyfully requested Lord Vishnu to leave. This is probably why this festival is often called ‘baleva’ which refers to king Bali's adoration and devotion for his sister Goddess Lakshmi.
Raksha Bandhan Muhurat 2024
For Raksha Bandhan 2024, the best time to tie Rakhi is during the Aparahna Muhurat In the late afternoon. The ideal time for the ceremony is from 1:43 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. giving you two hours and thirty-seven minutes for the rituals. If you miss this period, the Pradosh Muhurat in the evening is also auspicious. You can tie Rakhi during Pradosh from 6:56 p.m. to 9:08 p.m, Offering a two hour and eleven minute window. These times are perfect for sisters to perform the Rakhi ceremony and seek blessings.
Conclusion
Raksha Bandhan cannot be considered just a ritual, but a true example of embracing love and protection between brothers or sisters. Therefore, proving that the concepts of the fest have its origin in mythology history and it still has significant importance in the context of a contemporary society of India. Thus, each of the tales behind Rakhi will enable the listener or reader to respect and appreciate the message of the tie – togetherness, safeguard, and the bond between a brother and sister.