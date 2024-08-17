Lesser-Known Traditions Of Raksha Bandhan: Beyond The Thread

Soon to be welcomed with absolute love and adoration, is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The markets are filled with Rakhi and the aura of the day observing the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It would be apodictic to mention the typical customs of Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi tying, the pooja thali, the sweets, and gift-giving customs which we all follow for as long as we can recall. While these most recognized aspects of Raksha Bandhan stay forever with us, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known traditions of Raksha Bandhan to move closer to our roots and get a depth of diversity to the celebration. The more we know about the traditions followed India-wide on Raksha Bandhan, the more meaningful the celebration of the festival will get.