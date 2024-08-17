Lesser-Known Traditions Of Raksha Bandhan: Beyond The Thread

Soon to be welcomed with absolute love and adoration, is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The markets are filled with Rakhi and the aura of the day observing the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It would be apodictic to mention the typical customs of Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi tying, the pooja thali, the sweets, and gift-giving customs which we all follow for as long as we can recall. While these most recognized aspects of Raksha Bandhan stay forever with us, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known traditions of Raksha Bandhan to move closer to our roots and get a depth of diversity to the celebration. The more we know about the traditions followed India-wide on Raksha Bandhan, the more meaningful the celebration of the festival will get.
The Koli Tradition in Maharashtra
The coastal region of Maharashtra witnesses a unique celebration on Raksha Bandhan, among the Koli fishing community. Expanding beyond the celebration of the sibling bond, the fishermen's communities observe this festival as a connection to the sea. Koli women tie Rakhi to the rudders of their fishing boats to seek the protection of the sea goddess and pray for the safety of their loved ones who venture into the deep waters. The tradition showcases a communal sense of respect which translates into deep and distinctive customary celebrations, respecting the natural elements that sustain their livelihood.
Jhulan Purnima in West Bengal
In West Bengal, Raksha Bandhan falls at the same time as the Jhulan Purnima festival in which, the celebration is centered on the love between Radha and Krishna. On this day, the temples are adorned with flowers and swings, and idols of Radha and Krishna are placed on the swings and swung to and fro. However, Raksha Bandhan is also about rakhis but the day is also about devotional songs, dances love, and friendship, and therefore celebration goes far beyond the principles of family.
Saluno in Haryana
The relations between brothers and sisters during Raksha Bandhan in Haryana follow a custom named Saluno. On this day the sisters put new barley shoots in the ears of their brothers to protect the latter. As barley is holy in the region the motive of this act would be to wish the brother wealth and goodness. On the same note, brothers offer gifts to their sisters, in order to renew their affiliation with each other. This practice introduces a very symbolic aspect to the festival; the practice of incorporating traditional elements such as the rakhi or the tilak to protect oneself is given as much importance as protection from the rakhi.
Pavitropana in Gujarat
In Gujarat, Raksha Bandhan occurs in connection with the celebration of Pavitropana which is offered to Lord Shiva. On this day one can find many people visiting Shiva temples and presenting the pavitra, the sacred thread of white cotton and a piece of silk. This rite is a religious one with the aim of asking God for forgiveness for the sins committed in the past in order to cleanse the heart. For more families, there’s the dual character of Raksha Bandhan, and the rakhi both being the tie between brothers or sisters, but also signifying the process of cleaning or sanctifying the family.
Nariyal Poornima in the coastal regions
The coastal regions of the country celebrate Nariyal Purnima, especially in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Many of the coastal regions in India observe Raksha Bandhan with what is known as Nariyal Purnima, the festival associated with Varuna, the sea god. Coconuts are also taken to the sea by fishermen, who pray to ask for a favor from the sea as well as to guard them from any tragedy as they go fishing. Even as the festival is based on the community’s relationship with the sea, the tying of rakhis is also performed, though in terms of the protection of the whole community instead of the protection of siblings.
Brata Bandhan in Odisha
As in many other states of Eastern India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in Odisha as Brata Bandhan. This tradition is similarly done between the broth and sister and close friends and even close relatives. That is why the word “Brata” signifies a vow, and as we can assume, on this day people give vows of friendship and protection, tying rakhis. This practice tended to depict the idea of the festival, which is the bond of protection encompassing not only the siblings but also other close individuals.
Maa Bhagwati Raksha Sutra and Lumba Rakhi in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan apart from the normal practice of tying rakhi, there is another ceremony that involves the tying of a string called the Maa Bhagwati Raksha Sutra to the right wrist of both men and women. It is also being held that this thread is provided by the goddess Bhagwati and it is tied around the body to ward off the evil spirits. This practice is perhaps indicative of the festival's great spiritual and cultic status in this part of the world where the divine and the familial protection are seen hand in hand.
Raksha Bandhan is much more than tying a piece of string; it has cultural meaning and regional variation in India that demonstrates the attitude to diversity. These practices explain that behind the symbol of Raksha Bandhan are ideas of love and protection, as well as togetherness. These traditions provide a small snapshot of the various aspects of the festivity where relationships are cherished through festivity not only with siblings but with nature, gods, and society as well.