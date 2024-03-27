Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is considered the most important event in Christian theology, as it signifies Jesus' victory over sin and death. The significance of Easter dates back to the events described in the New Testament of the Bible. According to Christian belief, Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday, which commemorates his sacrifice and death on the cross. Three days later, on Easter Sunday, Christians believe that Jesus rose from the dead, conquering death and offering the promise of eternal life to those who believe in him.