Celebrate Mahashivratri In Delhi’s Divine Culinary Spots

Discover fasting edibles through different outlets in Delhi on this festive occasion.

March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and follow strict fasting rules to seek divine blessings. It is observed in India with worship, fasting, and other spiritual practices. Devotees who are fasting refrain from consuming regular foods. It can be quite an arduous task for beginners but can also act as an opportunity to discover new fasting edibles.

As the occasion draws near, devotees fasting in Delhi are welcomed with a plethora of culinary delicacies that are specially designed for their religious observance. Amid the city’s hectic atmosphere, eateries like Sence-The Suryaa, Suruchi, Pind Balluchi, Refections Cafe, and EatFit are eagerly awaiting devotees’ requests for their unique menus. From mouth-watering delicacies laden with vrat-inspired delicacies to nourishing dishes like sabudana khichdi, every lodge has a unique blend of flavors to add to your fasting experience.

As devotees fast for the body as well as the soul during this holy month, here are a few outlets that are ready to add a touch of culinary bliss to your holy celebration in the capital city.

Sence - The Suryaa  (New Delhi)

Your fasting efforts will be rewarded with the divine thali that awaits you at Sence - The Suryaa this Mahashivratri. Indulge in a feast fit for the occasion that includes delicious Paneer Makhani, Aloo Dahi Ki Sabzi, Kutti Ki Pooris, Sabudana Tikkis, Samak Ke Chawal with Papad, Salads and Raita. Hurry to enjoy these delicious offerings and elevate your Mahashivratri celebrations with culinary bliss.

  • Avg cost - 3500 for two people

  • Address - Sence -The Suryaa - MMA Road, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

  • Special - Paneer Makhani, Sabudana Tikkis, Samak Ke Chawal

Suruchi ( New Delhi)

It is a go-to place for Delhites during Mahashivratri as it provides special vrat ki thali with an essence of Indian tradition and culture. Its menu consists of various regional taste which allures the visitors. The spirituality in the ambiance makes it a sacred dining place for visitors. 

  • Avg cost - 1400 for two people

  • Address - Metro Pillar Number 98, Roop Store, 15a/56, 99, Lane, Karol Bagh, Delhi

  • Special - Vrat Thali

Pind Balluchi ( New Delhi)

Regarding food during the fast, Pind Balluchi stands out as one of the best outlets in India. Its Vrat Thali consists of Sabudana papad, Sabudana Kheer, Pineapple Raita, and Salad. Along with Vrat Thali, it has varieties of food from Punjab, Himachal, and Rajasthan regions.

  • Avg cost - 1000for two people

  • Address - Select Citywalk Mall, Top Floor, Food Court, A-3m, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

  • Special -  Sabudana papad, Sabudana Kheer, Pineapple Raita

Refections Cafe ( New Delhi)

It's time to celebrate Mahashivratri at Refections Cafe, where quietness meets taste. This peaceful place pulls in specialists and foodies alike. Its special fruit salad during fasting can refresh you. Inundate yourself within the divine environment while getting a charge out of delightful flavors that raise both body and soul. Connect for an exceptional Mahashivratri encounter full of culinary delights and otherworldly euphoria.

  • Avg cost - 500 for two people

  • Address - Block N Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

  • Special - Fruit Salad 

EatFit ( New Delhi)

Celebrate Mahashivratri at EatFit in New Delhi, where rich flavors meet well-being awareness. Devotees who are fasting can enjoy  Sabudana Kichdi, a solid dish fit for the event. You can find such divine flavor in Green Park. Inundate yourself in an otherworldly air while getting a charge out of nutritious flavors that regard convention and well-being. Connect for a Mahashivratri involvement that feeds both body and soul.

  • Avg cost - 500 for two people

  • Address - Green Park, New Delhi

  • Special - Sabudana Khichdi

