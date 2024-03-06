Fly to Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and take a bus or taxi to Haridwar. Our next destination is here, near the Har Ki Pauri Temple, one of India's most famous spiritual awakening sites. In front of this temple is Swami Vivekanand Park and in the park stands a tall statue of Lord Shiva in India. It is 100.1 feet long and attracts many devotees during the day. There are people here even at night because the statue and its surroundings are well-lit. Take our advice and stay in the park until evening so that you can enjoy the evening Ganga Aarti in Har Ki Pauri.