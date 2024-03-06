Shiva is the ‘Rudra’ God, who symbolizes creation and destruction. He is worshipped worldwide and is the ultimate power or Shakti which brings balance to the universe. His contradictory nature comes from his cosmic renewing power. Grief, which is often misinterpreted, is a multi-layered process of recovery. It goes beyond physical death. It seeks to cleanse the world of impurities and negativity. Shiva’s Dance of Destruction involves cleaning out impure thoughts and ideas. It facilitates evolution. Shiva is the sign of change. He guides the circle of life and death toward ultimate renewal and enlightenment.
On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, let’s explore some of the tallest Shiva Statues in India.
Sarveshwar Mahadev Statue
On 23 stilts, Sarveshwar Mahadev stands at a height of 120 feet above Sursagar Lake in Vadodara. It is a symbol of spiritual grandeur amidst the peaceful waters of Sursagar Lake. The Mahadev of Sarveshwar is one of Vadodara’s most important monuments. Its presence in the heart of the city attracts visitors all year round due to its sheer beauty and divine significance. The Mahadev has been built over six years since its construction began in 1996.
Adiyogi Shiva Statue
Adiyogi Shiva is 112 feet tall and is the world’s largest best sculpture, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Adiyogi’s calm, all-black form symbolizes peace and tranquillity. Visitors to India can experience inner peace through Adiyogi. He is the founder of the first yoga and acts as an inspiration for spiritual well-being through the practice of yoga. The Adiyogi statue is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It symbolizes peace and enlightenment. Everyone can experience inner transformation through the Adiyogi statue.
Namchi Statue of Shiva
Rhenock is a town in Pakiong district in the state of Sikkim. The most important temple in the Pakyong area is Char Dham. Pakyong in Rhenock has a 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva Namchi. Rhenock also falls under the Pakyong White Temple category as the white statue of Lord Kurateshwari is located in Rhenock. This white figure is highly respected in the region. The white statue is visited by pilgrims from all over the country. This white statue not only promotes religious tourism in Pakyong but also helps to promote rural and ecotourism in the area and adds to the cultural atmosphere of the area.
Shiva of Har Ki Pauri
Fly to Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and take a bus or taxi to Haridwar. Our next destination is here, near the Har Ki Pauri Temple, one of India's most famous spiritual awakening sites. In front of this temple is Swami Vivekanand Park and in the park stands a tall statue of Lord Shiva in India. It is 100.1 feet long and attracts many devotees during the day. There are people here even at night because the statue and its surroundings are well-lit. Take our advice and stay in the park until evening so that you can enjoy the evening Ganga Aarti in Har Ki Pauri.
Shivagiri
Shivagiri has an 85-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva. It is located in Bijapur, Karnataka. The idol can be reached from Goa or Pune airports. Shivagiri has become one of the most visited places in the world by devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The construction of Shivagiri took more than 13 months. After the construction of the statue, Shivagiri became the most visited place in the city. The idol of Shiva is surrounded by shrines called Shiva lingams.
Nageshwar Shiva Statue
The 88-foot-tall Nageshwar Shiva Statue is situated in the revered Nageshwar Temple. This temple is located in Dwarka, Gujarat. It is home to one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India, dedicated to the Lord of Cobras. It is full of pilgrimage throughout the year. The temple and the statue signify divine spirituality and serve as a center of blessings.
Lord Shiva of Keeramangalam
Keeramangalam is a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The next idol on our list is located in the Meinindranaadha Swami Temple of this village. To visit this Shiva idol, fly to Tiruchirapalli and take the road to Keeramangalam. The 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva stands with a tiger robe, symbol of victory, wrapped around his shoulders. You can visit this statue whenever you want. But the night is the best time, because the statue is illuminated with bright lights and water (representing the river), flows from the head of state!