Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Magha. This year it will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th. On this day, people all over the country worship Lord Shiva, one of the most important deities of Hinduism. They chant prayers, fast, and worship lord shiva who is believed to be responsible for the destruction. Many believe it is fortunate to visit the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest shrines of Shiva, located throughout India. It is said that a devotee reciting the names of 12 jyotirlingas can eradicate all the sins.
What is Jyotirlinga
Jyotirlinga is a holy place where people worship Lord Shiva in the form of a glowing pillar of light. Simply put, "Jyoti" means brightness or light, and "Lingam" symbolizes the image of Lord Shiva, often depicted as a phallus symbol. So Jyotirlinga is a shining symbol of the mighty Lord Shiva. Of the 64 Jyotirlingas found across the country, only 12 are considered the most important. These Jyotirlingas represent Lord Shiva.
History And Significance
Thousands of years ago, Lord Brahma started an argument with Lord Vishnu about supremacy. Brahma claimed that he was bigger than Vishnu while Vishnu claimed that he was the creator of the universe. Sensing the danger of the universe and its destruction, Lord Shiva built a pillar of shining light. He asked Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma that whosoever finds the light first will become supreme god. They both accepted the challenge. However, despite their best efforts, they failed. But Brahma deceived and claimed victory. Angry at Brahma’s deceitfulness, Shiva punished him. Due to his anger, Lord Shiva appeared in 64 places on earth as Lingodbhava, a radiant pillar of light. Of these 64 places, only 12 are major. This pillar of light later came to be known as Jyotirlinga.
Lord Shiva
Lord Shiva, also called Mahadeva or Devon Ke Devi, is a deity who commands deep respect and reverence, whatever name you use. Along with Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, he belongs to the "Tridevi" or Holy Trinity of Hinduism. Shiva, known as "The Destroyer", plays an important role in Hindu beliefs - he creates, protects, and transforms the universe. Living as an ascetic on Mount Kailash, he is detached from worldly affairs, yet deeply aware of all that is happening in the universe. Shiva embodies both kindness and strength.
Shiva is depicted with unique symbols: a snake around his neck, a crescent moon on his head, the holy river Ganges flowing from his hair, a third eye on his forehead, a trident as his weapon called "Trishul" and a small drum called. "dam". He spends a lot of time in meditation, representing both peace and wrath. People from all walks of life worship him regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.