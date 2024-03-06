Thousands of years ago, Lord Brahma started an argument with Lord Vishnu about supremacy. Brahma claimed that he was bigger than Vishnu while Vishnu claimed that he was the creator of the universe. Sensing the danger of the universe and its destruction, Lord Shiva built a pillar of shining light. He asked Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma that whosoever finds the light first will become supreme god. They both accepted the challenge. However, despite their best efforts, they failed. But Brahma deceived and claimed victory. Angry at Brahma’s deceitfulness, Shiva punished him. Due to his anger, Lord Shiva appeared in 64 places on earth as Lingodbhava, a radiant pillar of light. Of these 64 places, only 12 are major. This pillar of light later came to be known as Jyotirlinga.