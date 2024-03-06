Nageshwar Temple, located about 18 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is mentioned in the Shiva Purana and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. According to the legend, Shiva in his Nageshwari form (i.e., adorned with snakes) defeated a demon named Daruka and his army to save his devoted devotee Supriya. Since then, the temple has been known as Nageshwar Temple. It is believed that worshiping and meditating at the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga here can cleanse you of all toxins - both physical and mental, such as anger and temptations. There is confusion about the exact location of the Jyotirlinga. Two other temples, Nagnath Audhgram near Purna in Andhra Pradesh and Jageshwar Temple near Almora in Uttar Pradesh also have Nageshwari shrines. There is an interesting story as to why the linga faces south. Legend has it that a devotee named Naamdevi was told to step aside while chanting the name of the Lord. When he asked where the Lord did not exist, they angrily took him south. Surprisingly, they found that the linga is also facing south! In this temple, along with Lord Shiva, people also worship Goddess Parvati.