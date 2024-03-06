Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred occasion where worship of Lord Shiva takes place. It is believed that visiting the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva is auspicious. These shrines are located all over India and on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri people visit them to get rid of their sins and achieve peace. Of the 64 holy shrines located all over India, only 12 of them are considered the most important ones. Let's take a look at these 6 famous temples of Lord Shiva in India.
Kashi Vishvanath Temple (Uttar Pradesh)
Kashi Vishvanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple is located on the west bank of the holy river Ganges and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples. The deity is called Vishwanatha which means Lord of Universe. It was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of the Indore in 1780. It is believed that pilgrims attain salvation after offering prayers in this temple. Kashi Vishwanath Temple displays the Nagara style of temple architecture known for its tall spire and detailed stone carvings. Inside is the main shrine for Lord Shiva and at the heart of the temple is the sacred Jyotirlinga of Lord Vishwanath. According To Skand Purana, Lord Vishwanath himself built the jyotirlinga in this temple.
Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu
Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga is located in Tamil Nadu, the southernmost of the 12 Jyotirlinga on Rameshwaram Island. It is famous for its magnificent architecture and its association with the return of Lord Ram from Sri Lanka. The legend mentions that when Lord Ram traveled to Sri Lanka, he stopped at Rameshwaram and was reminded to bow before drinking the water. He made a linga out of sand and prayed to Lord Shiva who blessed him and it became Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga. The temple covers a large area of 15 acres and has tall pyramidal towers and a large statue of Nandi. Inside is a passageway more than 4,000 feet long supported by 4,000 carved granite columns. It is said to be the longest corridor in the world. Interestingly, the stone used is not from the island, which makes the temple even more remarkable.
Trimbakeshwar Temple (Maharashtra)
Trimbakeshwar, also known as Tryambakeshwar, is an ancient Hindu temple in Nashik on the banks of the Godavari River. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Nashik is one of the four cities where the holy Kumbha festival is held every 12 years. Inside the temple is a sacred pond called Kusavarta, which is fed by the Godavari River, the famous longest river in South India. The black stone is used in its architecture. Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple has a jyotirlinga with three faces representing the gods - Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma. These three gods are said to reside in the hollow space of the Shivalinga. That is why it is called Trimbakeshwara, which means "three lords". This is a unique feature as in all other jyotirlingas we found Lord Shiva as the main deity but here Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu are also honoured.
Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Aurangabad)
Located near Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga is just 20 km from Daulatabad. It is famous for its proximity to the popular Ajanta and Ellora caves. The legend tells of a faithful woman named Kusuma who continued to worship Lord Shiva despite tragedies. When her son was killed, her devotion miraculously brought him back to life. Shiva is said to have appeared before him and the villagers and at his request the Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga appeared at that place. This is the smallest among all the Jyotirlinga temples in India. Men are required to enter the temple without shirts shows its unique feature.
Vaidyanath or Baijnath Temple (Jharkhand)
Vaidyanath, also known as Baijnath, is located in Deogarh, Jharkhand. It is one of the controversial Jyotirlinga temples in India because three places claim to be the real Jyotirlinga: Vaidyanath in Jharkhand, Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh, and Parli Vaijnath in Maharashtra. People from time to time visit Vaidyanath, also called Baba Dham, to pour water on the Shivalinga during the Hindu month of Savan every year. Baidyanath Dham is known as the residence of the last Gupta emperor Adityas since the Gupta times in the 8th century AD. During the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar, his brother-in-law built a pond called Mansarovar in Deoghar. This temple remained significant even during the Mughal rule in India. Although you can visit this spiritual place at any time of the year, it is best to go during the winter months, from October to March. Devotees may personally anoint the linga with water in a ritual called Abhishek.
Nageshvara Temple (Gujarat)
Nageshwar Temple, located about 18 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is mentioned in the Shiva Purana and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. According to the legend, Shiva in his Nageshwari form (i.e., adorned with snakes) defeated a demon named Daruka and his army to save his devoted devotee Supriya. Since then, the temple has been known as Nageshwar Temple. It is believed that worshiping and meditating at the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga here can cleanse you of all toxins - both physical and mental, such as anger and temptations. There is confusion about the exact location of the Jyotirlinga. Two other temples, Nagnath Audhgram near Purna in Andhra Pradesh and Jageshwar Temple near Almora in Uttar Pradesh also have Nageshwari shrines. There is an interesting story as to why the linga faces south. Legend has it that a devotee named Naamdevi was told to step aside while chanting the name of the Lord. When he asked where the Lord did not exist, they angrily took him south. Surprisingly, they found that the linga is also facing south! In this temple, along with Lord Shiva, people also worship Goddess Parvati.