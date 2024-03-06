Kedarnath Temple is located in the land of gods (Devbhoomi) Uttarakhand. It is one of the oldest temples in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand along the Mandakani River. It is associated with Pandavas who pleased Lord Shiva's self-mortification in Kedarnath. The doors of this sacred temple open between April and November. Due to extreme weather conditions, the deity is taken to Ukhimath. The temple is made of large stone slabs on a rectangular base. There are ancient Pali inscriptions on the stairs. Inside you can see carvings of various gods and stories about Hindu myths on the walls. At the entrance is a large statue of Nandi Bull, the mount of Lord Shiva. The Jyotirlinga looks like a cone-shaped rock formation in the temple. It represents Lord Shiva in his Sadashiva form. You can go there by train, bus or air. Haridwar Railway Station is the nearest railway station while Dehradun (Jollygrant) Airport is 103 km away from this destination.