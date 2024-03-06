Jyotirlinga is a holy place where people worship Lord Shiva. Many believe it is fortunate to visit the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest shrines of Shiva, located throughout India. On the auspicious occasion of Mahasivratri, pilgrims visit these jyotirlingas to eradicate sin and attain peace. Among 64 Jyotirlingas found across the country, only 12 are considered the most important. Let’s explore the 6 famous Jyotirlinga temples in India.
Somnath Temple (Gujarat)
Somnath Temple is the first among the 12 jyotirlingas of the world. It is located in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat. After being destroyed and rebuilt several times, Somnath Temple was inaugurated in 1951. Somnath means “Lord of Soma” or “moon” and is one of the most sacred temples of Hinduism. The temple is built in Chalukyan style with some elements of Jain architecture. The peak season to visit the temple is from October to February, but the temple is open year-round. The festivals of Shivratri (which will be celebrated on March 8th this year), and Kartik Purnima (which is celebrated close to Diwali), are celebrated with great fanfare. You can go there by train, bus or air. Somnath is the nearest railway station while Porbandar airport is 120km away from this destination.
Mallikarjuna Temple (Andhra Pradesh)
Mallikarjuna Temple is a sacred temple located on Srisailam mountain in Andhra Pradesh. Mallikarjuna jyotirlinga is related to the tale of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. When Goddess Parvati asked Lord Shiva where he would like to be apart from Kailasa, his heavenly abode, he chose Srisailam, an enchanting place amidst beautiful nature. It is a holy place in the form of Sri Chakra. Here Shiva and Shakti take the form of Sri Mallikarjuna Bhramaramba to bless their devotees. It is believed that parts of Goddess Sati fell here and so it is called Shakti Peeth. To reach here you have to climb through the beautiful Nallamala forest. This will make the journey full of adventure with spiritual development. You can go there by train, bus or air. Markapur Road Railway Station is the nearest railway station while Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is 250 km away from this destination.
Mahakaleshwar Temple (Madhya Pradesh)
Mahakaleshwar Temple is located on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that the deity, Shiva, is Swayambhu, acquiring power from itself. Lord Shiva's face towards the South makes it unique. Rituals like Bhasma Arti is performed daily which include the application of ash on Shiv lingam and chanting of Vedic mantras. The age of this temple is evident in the mentions it receives from ancient texts like the Puranas. According to these texts, it was built by Prajapita Brahma. It is thought to have been built in the 5th century AD by Kumarasena, son of the former Ujjain king Chandpradyot. Later, in the 12th century AD, it was rebuilt during the reigns of King Udayaditya and King Naravarman. Then in the 18th century AD, the Maratha commander Ranoji Shinde, led by Peshwa Bajirao-I, restored the temple.
Omkareshwar Temple (Madhya Pradesh)
Omkareshwar Temple is located on an island called Mandhata in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The shape of the island resembles an Om-like structure. The meeting river Narmada and Kaveri in this place makes it more sacred. There is a 270 feet cantilever bridge over the river Narmada which enhances the landscape of Omkareshwar. Mahashivratri is celebrated on a large level with lakhs of pilgrims visiting Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. The temple is built in the Peshwa architectural style with beautiful cravings. Devotees perform the sacred parikrama, which involves circling the island. The entire parikrama is approximately 7 km long. Its religious significance is mentioned in the Skanda Purana, the Shiv Purana, and the Vayu Purana. It is believed that anyone who worships Omkareshwar with unwavering faith in Mahadevi gets respite from all evil on earth. You can go there by train, bus or air. Omkareshwar Railway Station is the nearest railway station while Indore Airport is 75 km away from this destination.
Advertisement
Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand)
Kedarnath Temple is located in the land of gods (Devbhoomi) Uttarakhand. It is one of the oldest temples in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand along the Mandakani River. It is associated with Pandavas who pleased Lord Shiva's self-mortification in Kedarnath. The doors of this sacred temple open between April and November. Due to extreme weather conditions, the deity is taken to Ukhimath. The temple is made of large stone slabs on a rectangular base. There are ancient Pali inscriptions on the stairs. Inside you can see carvings of various gods and stories about Hindu myths on the walls. At the entrance is a large statue of Nandi Bull, the mount of Lord Shiva. The Jyotirlinga looks like a cone-shaped rock formation in the temple. It represents Lord Shiva in his Sadashiva form. You can go there by train, bus or air. Haridwar Railway Station is the nearest railway station while Dehradun (Jollygrant) Airport is 103 km away from this destination.
Bhimashankar Temple (Maharashtra)
Located on the outskirts of Pune in the state of Maharashtra, the temple is connected to Lord Shiva’s battle with the demon Bhima and is surrounded by beautiful greenery. It is also home to the endangered species of giant squirrels. The temple’s surroundings are further enhanced by the presence of a Wildlife Sanctuary, which adds to the temple’s spiritual as well as natural beauty. According to legend, the river Bhima, also called Chandrabhaga, was born during a great battle between Lord Shiva and the demon Tripurasura. The temple was named after the river due to this. The temple has a long history dating back years and attracts people from time and time again who want to feel the closeness of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims offer prayers and devotion at this jyotirlinga to attain peace and prosperity.