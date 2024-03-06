Are you planning a trip during Mahashivratri on weekends? You've visited the right place!
This is a Hindu fest, which means "the Night of Shiva," celebrated by people in India and Nepal. This date is the 14th day of the dark fortnight that occurs during the month of Phalgun, the month of February or March. It is the time for worshipping the Lord Shiva. To mark your Mahashivratri with a special weekend trip, visit Ujjain, Rishikesh, and Nasik in India. Seek blessings and celebrate the festival from these destinations where Lord Shiva is worshipped. Prepare yourself for a joyful and spiritual ritual!
Let’s explore the destinations you can visit during Mahashivratri on the weekends.
Madhya Pradesh
Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the famous destinations, especially on the night of Mahashivratri. Devotees can visit the temple from 4:00 AM to 9:30 PM on 8th Match,2024. Special pujas are conducted during nighttime. For this, you can make online bookings through the temple’s official website. As the day begins with morning darshan, it's necessary to come early. During Mahashivratri, the temple feels serene & spiritual and devotees get a chance to be closer to Lord Shiva. If you are planning to visit, book your darshan and the pooja in advance for a better spiritual journey.
Nearby Places: Sarafa Bazar, Annapurna Temple, Pipliyapala Regional Park
Distance: 846km from Delhi
Time: 13 hours 36 minutes from Delhi
Omkareshwar Temple sits on Mandhata Island in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, shaped like the sacred Om symbol. It's where the Narmada and Kaveri rivers meet, adding to its sanctity. The temple boasts a 270-foot cantilever bridge over the Narmada River, enhancing its beauty. Mahashivratri draws lakhs of devotees to this Jyotirlinga shrine. Built in the Peshwa style, the temple features stunning carvings. Pilgrims perform a 7 km parikrama (circumambulation) around the island. Its significance is noted in various Puranas. Worshipping here with faith is believed to bring relief from worldly troubles. Accessible by train, bus, or air, with the Omkareshwar Railway Station and Indore Airport close at hand.
Nearby Places: Asirgarh Fort, Peshawar Ghat, Fanase Ghat
Distance: 991.4 km from Delhi
Time: 15 hours 15 minutes from Delhi
Uttarakhand
The Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, a popular shrine in Haridwar, witnesses a lot of human flow during Mahashivratri. It is well-known as Banaras because of its Ghats, particularly Har ki Pauri, where people pray. Besides that, this temple is still staying as a holy place which is probably the main reason why tourists go there. In addition, there are also places for yoga and adventure sports for those who are looking for something more challenging and exciting. In addition to the religious trip, in Haridwar, one can expect a bonus. There are other equally amazing places you can go rafting and camping in Rishikesh. It is like a spiritual as well as an adventurous journey one with thrilling experiences.
Nearby Places: Dhari Devi temple, Chaukhamba Viewpoint, Jwalpa Dham
Distance: 267.1 km from Delhi
Time: 5 hours 25minutes from Delhi
Jageshwar is a well-known holy place in the state of Uttarakhand, India, which is famous for a group of ancient temples that are considered to be sacred for Lord Shiva.
The temple is surrounded by tall deodar trees and is said to possess one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The airport is Pantnagar which is 150 km away, while the railway station is Kathgodam which is about 25 km from Jageshwar. It serves as an idyllic pilgrimage for the soul, giving you a brief rest from the rush of the city and the wonders of natural beauty. This calm and quiet pilgrimage site is an ideal place to relax amid soft nature beauty. It's a path filled with spirituality and wondrous constructions. So, people who love God or adore traveling for the divine experience should visit the place.
Nearby Places: Zero Point, Almora Zoo, Chitai Golu Devta Temple
Distance: 393.4km from Delhi
Time: 9hour 16minutes from Delhi
Maharashtra
Bhimashankar Temple, located near Pune in the name of Maharashtra, has the story of Lord Shiva's fight against the demon Bhima among its long list of stories. It is surrounded by greenery and a place of complete tranquility. In addition, frightened gigantic squirrels are roaming around the temple area too. Of course, the fact that there is a Wildlife Sanctuary situated close to it further adds to its fascination. On March 8th, there's a Shiva Puja at 7:30 am and a Maha Rudra Puja at 6:30 pm. On March 9th, there's a Maha Rudra Homa at 4:00 am and a Maha Mrityunjaya Homa at 6:00 am, available online. With its divine energy and natural beauty, Bhimashankar Temple is a very peaceful hunt for spiritualists and nature lovers during weekends.
Nearby Places: Matheran, Ahupe Waterfall, Kamshet
Distance: 1425.4km from Delhi
Time: 25 hours from Delhi
Trimbkeshwar Temple, the sacred temple of Lord Shiva is located on the bank of the Godavari River in Nasik, Maharashtra. It is about 30 km from the city of Nashik. This temple is one of the most sacred Hindu shrines in the country. It attracts pilgrims from all over the country, particularly from Pune and Mumbai. The temple celebrates the holy Kumbha every year for 12 years. The Shiva Linga has a crown with precious stones on it. It is believed that this crown dates back to the Pandava era. On Mondays, free darshan is available at the temple. VIP Darshan with small donations is available for quicker entry. Visitors can experience spirituality and history in the picturesque surroundings of this ancient temple.
Nearby Places: Vallonne Vineyards, Anjaneri Fort, Dugarwadi Waterfall
Distance: 1289.7 km from Delhi
Time: 21 hours 54 minutes from Delhi
Haryana
Bhiwani has one of the most popular tourist spots, Jogiwala Mandir. This temple worships Lord Shiva and is located in the central region of the city. People visit this temple all year round, but especially during the festive season. Jogi Wala Shiv Mandir is a great place for those who want to spend a long time with their expensive friends. Enjoy the beautiful views of this popular tourist spot. Bhiwani Junction is well connected with the railway network and some of the best trains that stop here are the Kissan Express and Garib Rath Express.
Nearby Places: Star Monument, Loharu Fort, Gauri Shankar Temple
Distance: 151.6km from Delhi
Time: 3 hour 30minutes from Delhi
Agraha Dham is a beautiful Hindu temple complex located in the town of Agroha in the district of Hisar in the Indian state of Haryana. It is dedicated to the Hindu deity Mahalakshmi. Construction of the temple began in 1976 and it was finished in 1984. Over the years, Agraha Dham has become a well-known pilgrimage site for Hindus from all over the world. It is also a popular tourist spot, especially during the holiday season. Nature lovers can enjoy a visit to Agraha Lake. Boating and fishing are available at the lake. Visitors can explore the rich history and culture of Agraha at the Agraha Vikas Trust Museum. If you are looking for souvenirs and handicrafts from the area, the Agraha market is a great place to shop.
Nearby Places: Kelebelkar Vadisi, Sun City Mall, Firoz Shah Palace Complex
Distance: 43.5 km from Delhi
Time: 1-hour 12minutes