Jageshwar is a well-known holy place in the state of Uttarakhand, India, which is famous for a group of ancient temples that are considered to be sacred for Lord Shiva.

The temple is surrounded by tall deodar trees and is said to possess one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The airport is Pantnagar which is 150 km away, while the railway station is Kathgodam which is about 25 km from Jageshwar. It serves as an idyllic pilgrimage for the soul, giving you a brief rest from the rush of the city and the wonders of natural beauty. This calm and quiet pilgrimage site is an ideal place to relax amid soft nature beauty. It's a path filled with spirituality and wondrous constructions. So, people who love God or adore traveling for the divine experience should visit the place.