Scents Of Blood And Almonds - The Scratch And Sniff Chronicles

With a title like The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles, one would expect Ollie to behave rather like a sniffer dog, nosing her way through clues, instead Dutt Majumdar gives her a sommelier touch, circling a wine glass under his nose. Her talent comes out when the second death takes place, followed by yet another and Laura does use her as a K9 squad briefly. The Neelbari is full of secrets many of which are typical of Bengali families with skeletons in their closets. All this soaks in the atmosphere perfectly.