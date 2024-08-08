Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists

Despite being a member of the party's powerful Politburo, he strongly denounced the politics of 'bandh' (strikes), a common Left parties' tool to register their protests on various issues. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee drew both praises and criticisms within and outside the party, however his ambitious vision for rapid industrialisation became the nemesis of both himself and CPI-M, as Mamata Banerjee's TMC deftly capitalised on the anti-land acquisition protests.