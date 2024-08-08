Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari took to microblogging to pay tributes to the veteran leader. "I am deeply saddened to learn that former West Bengal Chief Minister; Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has left for his heavenly abode. Condolences to his family members and admirers. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace," he said.