Book Excerpt: 'The Remains Of The Body' By Saikat Majumdar

He had lost interest in his own climax too. Satiety left desire cold. He enjoyed making his lovers reach their peaks, over and over again, his tongue and fingers rude and relentless, seedy hotel rooms in Calcutta, grad student studios in Toronto, warm with wonder at a woman’s endless capacity to renew her desire in minutes, arrive at her moment again and again with a jagged song, like she had been forever in waiting. Causing pleasure was the most overwhelming of pleasures. Avik would look at him funny if Kaustav told him that, like he was disabled, or ill with perversion. I can’t keep my mind whirring in bed like you, sick bastard. Avik couldn’t fathom the weirdness of his body.