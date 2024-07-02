Books

Book Excerpt: 'The Remains Of The Body' By Saikat Majumdar

The Remains of the Body is an intricate story of friendship and intimacy between three Indian immigrants in North America from a writer known for his exploration of the unpredictable nature of human sexuality. Two men in their mid-thirties, childhood friends, share a deep bond that is put to an unexpected test as one’s marriage starts to crumble under the conflicting arcs of immigrant ambition. As the marriage loses its last breath in an unexpected affair, the other friend, a single man, has to confront questions about his own desire that he cannot answer. Whose body does he long to touch? Can a man’s intimacy with a woman mask his inexpressible desire for someone who lies beyond his reach?

Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

For a moment, Kaustav had desperately wanted Avik to teach him. Hold his hand, shadow his body, straighten his posture.

He looked ahead. Manan was pedalling in a wobbly way. Avik had a hand on his back.

Nah he can’t play anymore, Sunetra said, in a voice suddenly firm. He’s so out of shape.

He’s in far better shape than most men his age.

Trust me. Sunetra rolled her eyes.

Kaustav felt the slap. Tight and stinging, a nudge on his rib, so sharp that the pain hung on, drowsy. Her words sliced through you.

Good for Manan, she said. But the poor boy!

Poor who? Kaustav asked. Avik?

What, no! Not your boy, I’m talking about mine.

His boy? Kaustav’s, truly? Why were marriages made of spite?

Avik is a great teacher. Her voice was quiet. As long as he can shape you the way he wants.

Kaustav frowned. Ahead of them, Manan toppled over to his right.

He lost his frown. Exactly what the little boy needs now, he pointed to them.

Sunetra started to laugh.

***

It was a strange feeling. To realize that Avik and Sunetra needed him as they couldn’t be around each other. It was hard for them. Manan offered the minor distraction of love. The child sensed love whenever it hung around him, hugged him tight or light. And he loved back. Perhaps for his parents, home life was easy to ignore, routine offered the comfort of the nondescript. But a holiday asked for that difficult thing, a greed for each other. Pleasure was painful to create. But with Kaustav here, it was pretence no more.

null - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Book Excerpt: 'The Grammar Of My Body' By Abhishek Anicca

BY Abhishek Anicca

The Remains Of The Body | Saikat Majumdar | Penguin Random House India | 184 pages | Rs 499
info_icon

Who wanted him more? Avik or Sunetra? Whose idea had it been to pull him this time?

Back in San Diego, did they sleep in the same bed? Here they had one bedroom where they kept Manan too. There was just another bedroom for Kaustav. King beds. They slept with Manan in between.

Perhaps, he and Avik could take one bedroom with Sunetra and Manan the other. There was something lovely about the night. When you could shut the door on the world. The chats with Avik would be endless, till they dropped off dead each night.

He had made things awkward at the hotel in Toronto. Perhaps he shouldn’t have touched Avik. Not even playfully. He had pinched him too hard, and he had winced. But how could he not? It had been so strange to see Avik’s body, unclothed, so different yet whisperingly familiar.

Why the hell couldn’t he touch Avik? The memories would never die. The strong, dependable shoulders in the crowd, the panting boy next to him on the bed, the raging bowler on the field. That body belonged to Kaustav too.

He was doing the dishes. Sitting at the dinner table, Kaustav saw his back. Those shoulders, swaying rhythmically as he dried the cleaned dishes with a washcloth. Softened, domesticated shoulders. Kaustav knew the kindness in those muscles. The kindness with which he did the dishes.

Sunetra sat at the table next to Manan. The boy was a lazy eater.

Goodness, Manan, she said. It’s pasta with bacon, and you stare at it like it’s your rival.

Cover of 'The Far Field,' written by Madhuri Vijay - null
Book Excerpt: 'The Far Field' By Madhuri Vijay

BY Outlook Bureau

Avik put the last of the plates away; there was only Manan’s left, and no one knew when that would be done. Sunetra picked up the boy’s fork, twirled pasta around it, brought it up to his mouth. Manan opened his mouth.

Come on, Avik looked at Kaustav.

They stepped out in the hallway.

This quiet dance of marriage. They avoided being with each other entirely. Whenever one of them was with Manan, the other one claimed Kaustav. Sometimes Kaustav felt like playing with Manan. But he couldn’t do that. Not on this trip.

Avik put on his jacket. Let’s step out for a smoke. They closed the main door behind them.

What’s with you guys? Kaustav asked.

Gosh, this was a mistake. We just came because Manan wanted a white Christmas. The kid’s never seen snow.

Did you have a fight or something? Fuck man, forget that shit.

That was Avik! Definitely.

He slid an arm around Avik’s shoulders. What’s going on, seriously?

The whole thing is a fight, man. Avik took out a pack of Marlboro Lights.

Hey, you buying packs now? He had seen Avik light up cigarettes in parties but never buy a whole pack for himself.

Advertisement

This trip, Avik said sharply.

Su’ll flay you. Does she know?

She doesn’t give a fuck anymore. Stop worrying about her. Everything I do is pathetic, and now she has given up entirely.

You jumped into this marriage.

Yes, back during those thirty seconds of my life I thought I loved research and was fooled by smarts.

Fooled? Really, Avik? Imagine where she could have been today? Her talent, man! Cell in grad school!

And what she can still do. His own dreams flashed through Kaustav, suddenly.

Why the fuck did she marry me? She doesn’t need anyone in her life.

Advertisement

His voice became muffled. Something seared through Kaustav, a heated metal blade. It was so easy to break Avik, the large-shouldered baby.

But he had never seen him cry. Never heard his voice wet and broken.

He tightened his grip, pulled him into a hug.

The houses glimmered with Christmas lights. Montreal was a beautiful city, a slice of Europe in North America.

I wanted an easy life, dude, Avik looked ahead.

Is there such a thing? Kaustav wanted to ask.

And I got it.

There is nothing easy about her, Kaustav. Avik stopped, turned to him. She finds it dumb. Everything I do. My friends, whatever I do, my whole life.

Advertisement

The same people, the same jokes, the same curry and booze, Kaustav said. I’m glad I can get away, dude, but she can’t.

She should have married someone smarter, like you. I like these people, okay? They let me breathe a little.

You know, Kaustav, you can’t live with someone who thinks you’re way beneath them in every way, and who wants to throw up looking at you.

Something in Kaustav prevented him from saying anything.

The snake wriggled inside as he took a couple of drags.

Are you guys doing it? he asked softly.

Avik made a face, smoking silently.

Advertisement

A lot rides on that, dude, Kaustav said.

Are you kidding? Avik said. It’s like a shock if our hands brush against each other.

What the hell, man? You guys used to be teenagers even a few years ago.

What few years ago? That’s a long way back.

Avik was awkward about sex. Girls liked his big broad power, but he’d remained the pubescent Indian boy, clueless about what women wanted. He didn’t like talking about sex either, real sex as it touched his life. It left him fumbling for words.

The only person to whom he’d talked about the pangs of his changing body was Kaustav. The long, sultry days, snatches through college and graduate school, weird moments in the lab.

Advertisement

When his turn came and he took his honeymoon trip in a two- berth first-class coupe on Rajdhani Express, Kaustav had jumped on him. He had told Avik stories for years. Now it was Avik’s turn.

Dude, you’ve always had a thing for things on the move, didn’t you?

What rubbish! Avik had blushed. That’s your thing. Back seats of cabs, and buses and what not.

What was it like doing it in the train?

It had blown his mind, ripped his body open. This was the first time that he was fucking nervous. They had done nothing but kiss while dating.

Advertisement

Sunetra had taken over. She had been a whir, tossing big-boned Avik around like a twig. Avik had been shy and confused—I don’t know if I was hard with sex or pee—but she knew what she wanted and how to get it. Small against his big frame, she had ridden atop him and made him come like a schoolboy in a couple of minutes. Then she had laughed. The laughter had fought the singing friction of the wheels and had sounded sad.

Two minutes, man? Kaustav had said. What the . . .

It was impossible, dude, she was over me naked as a baby, pounding me, and the train pounded me from below, and she looked at me so dazed and I just couldn’t hold it any longer.

Advertisement

She didn’t come, Kaustav had said. No fun for her.

Why didn’t she? Avik had been confused. She was moaning a storm.

Girls rarely come like that, Kaustav had said, suddenly losing interest in the conversation.

He had lost interest in his own climax too. Satiety left desire cold. He enjoyed making his lovers reach their peaks, over and over again, his tongue and fingers rude and relentless, seedy hotel rooms in Calcutta, grad student studios in Toronto, warm with wonder at a woman’s endless capacity to renew her desire in minutes, arrive at her moment again and again with a jagged song, like she had been forever in waiting. Causing pleasure was the most overwhelming of pleasures. Avik would look at him funny if Kaustav told him that, like he was disabled, or ill with perversion. I can’t keep my mind whirring in bed like you, sick bastard. Avik couldn’t fathom the weirdness of his body.

Advertisement

Sunetra had slept with men before. She knew how to craft her desire, weave it into a story, induce her partner into it. Slowly, she had taught Avik how to play with her, prolong the song. He was always a bit shy and confused but she seemed to like that!

Happy laughter had shot through Kaustav’s blood. A grateful happiness at Avik getting to know sex. He was such a baby. Gasping through the afternoons at stories and gossip, bits from porn clips. Now, he had a lover who would show him how his body could be played. Imagining Avik with Sunetra, Kaustav had felt the thrill of experiencing sex for the first time, all over again.

Advertisement

They turned back. Neither of them knew the city. Manan would have finished his dinner by now. A quiet anxiety seemed to come over him whenever he was left alone with his mom and his dad went out of sight. He would eat quickly, gulp down his pasta.

All that, Avik said, is another life. She’s always wanted what she wanted, nothing else, and then she felt I was a big boorish pig good for making money and nothing else. And she hates money, you know that.

Avik, Kaustav said sharply.

There was so much of Sunetra Avik would never get. She just doesn’t care about the things most people want to use money for. The people around you anyway.

Advertisement

She wants to find something, Kaustav said. Something real and beautiful.

Life’s a bitch, he said, that she’s stuck in nowhere.

(Excerpted from The Remains of the Body with permission from Penguin Random House India)

(Appeared in print as 'Beyond The Kissing')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  4. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  5. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Hopes 'Legend' Andy Murray Will Have 'Another Shot' At Singles Event
  3. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  5. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed