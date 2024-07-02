Book Excerpt: 'The Grammar Of My Body' By Abhishek Anicca

The joke’s on me, all right. And many disabled persons like me who have to continuously defend their bodies. Defend their desires. But we all have desires, don’t we? Disabled, able-bodied, everyone. And we also want to be desired? That’s what we want. To be desired by someone. To be considered attractive by just one, if not more. We are desperate for that acknowledgement. Disabled persons too. Our bodies have been shamed and stared at for centuries. We have been forcibly sterilized, considered unproductive for society, killed in gas chambers. And here we are and all we want is to be respected and desired. The joke’s on you, society.