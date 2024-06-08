Book Excerpt: 'The Far Field' By Madhuri Vijay

“Now what I forgot to tell you, beti,” Bashir Ahmed went on slowly, “was that Shah Baghdadi had a son. A son,” he said again, and I felt a chill run up my arms. “A son who was born when Shah Baghdadi was already old, and whose mother had died. His father loved him very much, but from the beginning, the boy only knew how to break his heart. And, to make things worse, it became clear that he also had his father’s powers. Shah Baghdadi tried to make him study, begged his son to understand that such powers should not be taken lightly, but the boy did not listen. When he was ten years old, he asked for a horse. Shah Baghdadi refused, so the boy became angry. He jumped up onto a wall, turned the wall into a beautiful black horse, and rode away.”