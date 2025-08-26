Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Do's And Don'ts If You Are Fasting

Be sure to get everything ready before beginning the fast: It is possible to gain weakness or experience health problems if you suddenly skip meals or begin a tight fast without making any preparations. If your body is not used to going without water, you should avoid launching into a fast without water.

Avoid Negative Thoughts and Words: Happiness and dedication are the hallmarks of the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. It is best to steer clear of fights, direct communication, gossip, and negative thoughts. The spiritual merit of your fast may be diminished as a result of such behaviours.

Don’t Consume Tamasic or Non-Vegetarian Food: For the duration of the fast, you should abstain from consuming alcohol, smoking, meat, fish, eggs, onions, and garlic. These things are deemed to be Tamasic, which means they dull the spirit, and they do not align with the righteousness that is necessary for worship.

Do Not Overexert Yourself: Fasting can make you feel weak if not managed well. Avoid heavy physical work or intense exercise on fasting day. Instead, conserve your energy for prayers and rituals.

Avoid Waste and Excess Decoration: You should make an effort to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly manner, even though it is commonly done with grandeur. Stay away from plastics and plaster-of-Paris statues. Rather than lavishness, Lord Ganesha favours honesty and simplicity.

Don’t Break the Fast Without Prayer: It is considered disrespectful to break the fast in a casual manner or without offering or receiving prayers. When you break your fast, you should always do it with devotion and thankfulness, after you have offered Lord Ganesha some food.

Don’t Neglect Health: To be safe, don't fast if you're expecting a child, have diabetes, are very old, or sick. Alternatively, you could eat fruits and dairy products while fasting symbolically. True spiritual devotion is more valuable than material suffering.