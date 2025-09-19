Shardiya Navratri 2025 - Dates, Puja Vidhi And Celebration Of 9-day Festival

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, known as Navadurga. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of divine energy (Shakti) over negativity. During this nine-day festival, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and immerse themselves in devotion. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be observed with great enthusiasm across India, bringing together spirituality, culture, and tradition.
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates:
In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from 22nd September (Monday) to 30th September (Tuesday). The festival begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashwin month and ends on the Dashami Tithi, celebrated as Dussehra.
22nd September 2025 (Monday) – Ghatasthapana, Day 1 (Shailputri Puja)
23rd September 2025 (Tuesday) – Day 2 (Brahmacharini Puja)
24th September 2025 (Wednesday) – Day 3 (Chandraghanta Puja)
25 September- Vinayak Chaturthi
26th September 2025 (Friday) – Day 4 (Kushmanda Puja)
27th September 2025 (Saturday) – Day 5 (Katyayani Puja)
28th September 2025 (Sunday) – Day 6 (Skandamata Puja)
29th September 2025 (Monday) – Day 7 (Kalaratri Puja)
30th September 2025 (Tuesday) – Day 8 (Mahagauri Puja, Ashtami, Sandhi Puja)
1st October 2025 (Wednesday) - Day 9 (Siddhidatri Puja, Navami)
Puja Vidhi of Shardiya Navratri:
The Navratri Puja Vidhi is performed with devotion and adherence to rituals. Although customs may vary by region, the core steps remain the same:
Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana):
Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, the ritual of invoking Goddess Durga into a Kalash (sacred pot). The Kalash is filled with water, mango leaves, betel nuts, coins, and grains. As a sign of good fortune and abundance, a coconut is placed on top and revered. Throughout the nine days, the Kalash stands as a symbol of the Goddess's celestial presence.
Daily Worship of Navadurga:
Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform daily puja with flowers, incense sticks, diyas, and special offerings. Chanting of Durga Saptashati or Navratri mantras is considered highly auspicious.
Fasting (Vrat):
An integral aspect of Navratri is fasting. Many adherents practice nirjala vrat, which means abstaining from all food and water, while others adhere to phalahar vrat, which means eating only light sattvic meals consisting of fruits and milk. It is thought that fasting helps followers concentrate on spiritual practices by cleansing the mind and body.
Aarti and Bhajans:
Devotion is shown at the morning and evening aartis. To invoke the Goddess's grace, worshippers perform rituals such as singing bhajans, reciting the Durga Chalisa, and chanting mantras. Bells ringing and candles lit up make for a heavenly and lively ambience.
Kanya Puja:
On Ashtami (8th day) or Navami (9th day), Kanya Puja is performed where nine little girls, symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped. Their feet are washed, they are offered food (puri, halwa, chana), gifts, and blessings. This ritual is considered highly meritorious and essential for completing the Navratri vrat.
Visarjan (Immersion of Kalash):
Symbolising the Goddess's return to her celestial abode, the Kalash is submerged in holy water on the final day of the puja rites. After that, on Vijayadashami, the devotees commemorate Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura.
Celebration of Shardiya Navratri:
Navratri is not only a religious observance but also a cultural extravaganza across different regions of India. Each state adds its unique flavour to the festival.
North India:
Throughout Navratri, Ramlila performances which tell the story of Lord Rama and end with the burning of Ravana's effigies on Vijayadashami, are performed throughout North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. Devotees assemble for daily prayers, and temples are embellished.
West Bengal:
In West Bengal, Shardiya Navratri falls on the same day as Durga Puja, which is the state's biggest festival. Huge pandals are set up with elaborately crafted idols of Goddess Durga. Cultural programs, traditional dances, and community feasts are organised. On Vijayadashami, married women participate in Sindoor Khela (smearing vermilion), and the idols are immersed in rivers with chants of “Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai.”
Gujarat:
People in Gujarat associate Navratri with Garba and Dandiya Raas. During this time, they wear bright traditional clothes and dance in rounds around the Garba lamp, which is an idol of the Goddess. This dance goes on late into the night, making a joyful and devotional party.
Maharashtra:
In Maharashtra, families install the Kalash at home, observe fasting, and perform special rituals. Temples witness large gatherings, and women often exchange gifts like bangles and haldi-kumkum as symbols of prosperity.
South India:
Bommai Golu (Kolu) is how people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate Navratri. Dolls and statues are set up in steps. There are special prayers, musical acts, and food offerings. In Kerala, the last three days are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and children begin their education on Vijayadashami (Vidyarambham).
Spiritual Significance of Shardiya Navratri:
Victory of Good over Evil: The point of Navratri is to celebrate Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura, which shows that good always wins in the end.
Empowerment of Shakti: Devotees are reminded of the value of compassion, strength, and wisdom by the festival, which honours the divine feminine power.
Spiritual Cleansing: Fasting, meditation, and prayers during Navratri help purify body, mind, and soul.
Astrological Relevance: Navratri falls during the change of seasons, when the Sun transitions to Virgo and Libra, symbolising balance and renewal. This time is considered ideal for spiritual practices.
Shardiya Navratri 2025, from 22nd September to 2nd October, is more than a festival; It is a spiritual journey of devotion, discipline, and divine connection. Ghatasthapana, daily puja, fasting, Kanya Puja, and the final visarjan are all very important practices that help followers become pure, strong, and wise. Garba in Gujarat and Durga Puja in Bengal are just two of the many celebrations that take place across India. In honour of the Goddess, the nation gathers for the event. At the end of the festival, on Vijayadashami, the message is very clear: light, bravery, and truth will ultimately prevail over darkness and evil.