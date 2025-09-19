Shardiya Navratri 2025 - Dates, Puja Vidhi And Celebration Of 9-day Festival

The Navratri Puja Vidhi is performed with devotion and adherence to rituals. Although customs may vary by region, the core steps remain the same:

Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana): Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, the ritual of invoking Goddess Durga into a Kalash (sacred pot). The Kalash is filled with water, mango leaves, betel nuts, coins, and grains. As a sign of good fortune and abundance, a coconut is placed on top and revered. Throughout the nine days, the Kalash stands as a symbol of the Goddess's celestial presence.

Daily Worship of Navadurga: Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform daily puja with flowers, incense sticks, diyas, and special offerings. Chanting of Durga Saptashati or Navratri mantras is considered highly auspicious.

Fasting (Vrat): An integral aspect of Navratri is fasting. Many adherents practice nirjala vrat, which means abstaining from all food and water, while others adhere to phalahar vrat, which means eating only light sattvic meals consisting of fruits and milk. It is thought that fasting helps followers concentrate on spiritual practices by cleansing the mind and body.

Aarti and Bhajans: Devotion is shown at the morning and evening aartis. To invoke the Goddess's grace, worshippers perform rituals such as singing bhajans, reciting the Durga Chalisa, and chanting mantras. Bells ringing and candles lit up make for a heavenly and lively ambience.

Kanya Puja: On Ashtami (8th day) or Navami (9th day), Kanya Puja is performed where nine little girls, symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped. Their feet are washed, they are offered food (puri, halwa, chana), gifts, and blessings. This ritual is considered highly meritorious and essential for completing the Navratri vrat.