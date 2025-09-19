Shardiya Navratri 2025 - Dates, Puja Vidhi And Celebration Of 9-day Festival

Celebrate Shardiya Navratri 2025 from 22nd September to 1st October with rituals, fasting, puja vidhi, and vibrant cultural traditions across India. A sacred 9-day festival honoring Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shardiya Navratri 2025
Shardiya Navratri 2025 - Dates, Puja Vidhi And Celebration Of 9-day Festival
info_icon

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, known as Navadurga. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of divine energy (Shakti) over negativity. During this nine-day festival, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and immerse themselves in devotion. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be observed with great enthusiasm across India, bringing together spirituality, culture, and tradition.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates:

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from 22nd September (Monday) to 30th September (Tuesday). The festival begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashwin month and ends on the Dashami Tithi, celebrated as Dussehra.

  • 22nd September 2025 (Monday) – Ghatasthapana, Day 1 (Shailputri Puja)

  • 23rd September 2025 (Tuesday) – Day 2 (Brahmacharini Puja)

  • 24th September 2025 (Wednesday) – Day 3 (Chandraghanta Puja)

  • 25 September- Vinayak Chaturthi

  • 26th September 2025 (Friday) – Day 4 (Kushmanda Puja)

  • 27th September 2025 (Saturday) – Day 5 (Katyayani Puja)

  • 28th September 2025 (Sunday) – Day 6 (Skandamata Puja)

  • 29th September 2025 (Monday) – Day 7 (Kalaratri Puja)

  • 30th September 2025 (Tuesday) – Day 8 (Mahagauri Puja, Ashtami, Sandhi Puja)

  • 1st October 2025 (Wednesday) - Day 9 (Siddhidatri Puja, Navami)

Puja Vidhi of Shardiya Navratri:

The Navratri Puja Vidhi is performed with devotion and adherence to rituals. Although customs may vary by region, the core steps remain the same:

  • Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana):

    Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, the ritual of invoking Goddess Durga into a Kalash (sacred pot). The Kalash is filled with water, mango leaves, betel nuts, coins, and grains. As a sign of good fortune and abundance, a coconut is placed on top and revered. Throughout the nine days, the Kalash stands as a symbol of the Goddess's celestial presence.

  • Daily Worship of Navadurga:

    Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform daily puja with flowers, incense sticks, diyas, and special offerings. Chanting of Durga Saptashati or Navratri mantras is considered highly auspicious.

  • Fasting (Vrat):

    An integral aspect of Navratri is fasting. Many adherents practice nirjala vrat, which means abstaining from all food and water, while others adhere to phalahar vrat, which means eating only light sattvic meals consisting of fruits and milk. It is thought that fasting helps followers concentrate on spiritual practices by cleansing the mind and body.

  • Aarti and Bhajans:

    Devotion is shown at the morning and evening aartis. To invoke the Goddess's grace, worshippers perform rituals such as singing bhajans, reciting the Durga Chalisa, and chanting mantras. Bells ringing and candles lit up make for a heavenly and lively ambience.

  • Kanya Puja:

    On Ashtami (8th day) or Navami (9th day), Kanya Puja is performed where nine little girls, symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped. Their feet are washed, they are offered food (puri, halwa, chana), gifts, and blessings. This ritual is considered highly meritorious and essential for completing the Navratri vrat.

  • Visarjan (Immersion of Kalash):

    Symbolising the Goddess's return to her celestial abode, the Kalash is submerged in holy water on the final day of the puja rites. After that, on Vijayadashami, the devotees commemorate Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura.

Related Content
Related Content
Astrological Reasons Behind Delayed Marriages - null
Astrological Reasons Behind Delayed Marriages

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Celebration of Shardiya Navratri:

Navratri is not only a religious observance but also a cultural extravaganza across different regions of India. Each state adds its unique flavour to the festival.

  • North India:

    Throughout Navratri, Ramlila performances which tell the story of Lord Rama and end with the burning of Ravana's effigies on Vijayadashami, are performed throughout North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. Devotees assemble for daily prayers, and temples are embellished.

  • West Bengal:

    In West Bengal, Shardiya Navratri falls on the same day as Durga Puja, which is the state's biggest festival. Huge pandals are set up with elaborately crafted idols of Goddess Durga. Cultural programs, traditional dances, and community feasts are organised. On Vijayadashami, married women participate in Sindoor Khela (smearing vermilion), and the idols are immersed in rivers with chants of “Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai.”

  • Gujarat:

    People in Gujarat associate Navratri with Garba and Dandiya Raas. During this time, they wear bright traditional clothes and dance in rounds around the Garba lamp, which is an idol of the Goddess. This dance goes on late into the night, making a joyful and devotional party.

  • Maharashtra:

    In Maharashtra, families install the Kalash at home, observe fasting, and perform special rituals. Temples witness large gatherings, and women often exchange gifts like bangles and haldi-kumkum as symbols of prosperity.

  • South India:

    Bommai Golu (Kolu) is how people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate Navratri. Dolls and statues are set up in steps. There are special prayers, musical acts, and food offerings. In Kerala, the last three days are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and children begin their education on Vijayadashami (Vidyarambham).

Spiritual Significance of Shardiya Navratri:

  • Victory of Good over Evil: The point of Navratri is to celebrate Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura, which shows that good always wins in the end.

  • Empowerment of Shakti: Devotees are reminded of the value of compassion, strength, and wisdom by the festival, which honours the divine feminine power.

  • Spiritual Cleansing: Fasting, meditation, and prayers during Navratri help purify body, mind, and soul.

  • Astrological Relevance: Navratri falls during the change of seasons, when the Sun transitions to Virgo and Libra, symbolising balance and renewal. This time is considered ideal for spiritual practices.

Friendship With A Leo: What It Means And Why It’s Worth It - null
Friendship With A Leo: What It Means And Why It’s Worth It

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Shardiya Navratri 2025, from 22nd September to 2nd October, is more than a festival; It is a spiritual journey of devotion, discipline, and divine connection. Ghatasthapana, daily puja, fasting, Kanya Puja, and the final visarjan are all very important practices that help followers become pure, strong, and wise. Garba in Gujarat and Durga Puja in Bengal are just two of the many celebrations that take place across India. In honour of the Goddess, the nation gathers for the event. At the end of the festival, on Vijayadashami, the message is very clear: light, bravery, and truth will ultimately prevail over darkness and evil.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged