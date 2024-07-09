Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna were one of the most adored couples on-screen in Hindi cinema back in the day. They have worked together in movies like ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Chhailla Babu’, ‘Jaanwar’, and ‘Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka.’ In a recent interview, Aman opened up about working with Khanna. She recalled that she was intimidated to work with him because he was a superstar.
In an interview with Film Companion, Zeenat Aman talked about working with Rajesh Khanna. She mentioned that she was nervous to work with him because she was a newcomer and he had established himself as a superstar in the Hindi film industry. She recalled that she used to learn all her lines because she was intimidated by him. However, she also added that she did not let this nervousness show in her performance.
Aman said, “I remember when I had just started in the film industry and Rajesh Khanna was the phenomenon. Oh my god, I mugged up all my lines so that I wouldn’t flub a single thing. I was totally intimidated by him, but did I show him? Not at all. I went to him, and I performed. So, when I went back to my makeup room, I was like, ‘Wow. I just gave a shot with a superstar.’ I think that’s the right attitude to have.”
In the same conversation, she heaped praises on Shabana Azmi and talked about how she enjoys working and learning from her co-actors and directors.
On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in ‘Bun Tikki’ where she will share the screen with Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. She has finished filming for her part in the film. The movie has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and has been bankrolled by Manish Malhotra’s production house - Stage 5 Production.